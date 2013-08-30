(Repeat for additional subscribers)
Aug 30 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings says the recent fall of the
Indonesian rupiah will have a mixed impact on rated Indonesian industrial
companies, with those with significant foreign currency mismatch most exposed.
However, the agency does not expect an immediate impact on the ratings.
The depreciation of the Indonesian rupiah by about 14% in the year to date will
result in a tougher operating environment for companies with significant foreign
currency mismatch. However, for most of Fitch-rated diversified manufacturing
companies they have the flexibility to pass on costs increases due to their
leading market positions. Additionally, companies have completed most of their
debt-funding activities in H113 and extended their debt maturity, limiting
immediate refinancing risks.
Companies which are most exposed to the falling rupiah include PT Lippo Karawaci
Tbk (Lippo, BB-/ A+(idn) / Stable), PT Alam Sutera Tbk (ASRI, B+/ Stable), PT
Multipolar Tbk (Multipolar, B+/ Stable), PT Kawasan Industri Jababeka Tbk
(Jababeka, B+/ Stable) and PT Garuda Indonesia Tbk (Garuda, A(idn)/ Stable).
This is due to mismatches between rupiah-denominated earnings and foreign
currency-denominated debt. However, Fitch expects these companies will be able
to contain foreign exchange losses over the next 12 months and hence does not
expect immediate impact to their ratings.
Lippo and ASRI, whose debt is predominantly in USD, have hedged at least 80%
their USD borrowings and both have comfortable margin buffers to absorb
short-term impact from foreign exchange losses. Multipolar, which has about
USD200m in foreign currency debt, does not have any hedging in place for its USD
exposure. However, it still maintains recent USD200m notes proceeds in original
currency which Fitch expects will allow the company to manage its foreign
exchange exposure comfortably in the near term. Nevertheless, a prolonged
depreciating rupiah may heighten negative pressures on their ratings.
Garuda has about 20% of its foreign currency requirements unhedged. The
company's market leadership in the domestic full-service carrier (FSC) market,
however, provides it with the flexibility to pass on cost increases and foreign
currency fluctuations, especially onto corporate passengers.
Jababeka, which has 84% of total debt in USD, will benefit from a natural hedge
provided by a recently commissioned power plant. The power plant has a long-term
USD-denominated off-take agreement with state-owned electricity company (PLN,
BBB-/ Stable). Fitch expects recurring cashflows from the power plant to
sufficiently cover Jababeka's interest expense over the short- to medium-term,
limiting the impact from foreign currency fluctuations.
Fitch expects PT Japfa Comfeed Indonesia Tbk (Japfa, BB-/A+(idn)/ Stable) and PT
Fajar Surya Wisesa Tbk (Fajar, B+/ A(idn) / Stable) will be able to pass on
foreign currency fluctuations to their customers due to their strong market
positions. Japfa and Fajar maintain about two months of inventory and have
demonstrated an ability to adjust selling prices to reflect increasing
production costs.
PT Berlina Tbk's (A-(idn)/Stable) pricing arrangements and established
relationships with its customers would likewise allow it to continue to pass on
foreign exchange fluctuations. This will offset the impact of exchange rates on
its raw material costs as well as its foreign currency-denominated debt, which
makes up over 40% of its bank borrowings.
Palm oil producers are likely to benefit from a depreciating rupiah as the
selling price of their product is quoted in USD. This to some extent also
compensates the effect from low crude palm oil prices. PT Sinar Mas Agro
Resources and Technology Tbk (AA(idn)/ Positive), PT Ivo Mas Tunggal (AA(idn)/
Positive), and PT Sawit Mas Sejahtera (AA(idn)/ Positive) are naturally hedged
against foreign exchange fluctuation with USD-denominated earnings comfortably
covering fertiliser costs and USD-denominated borrowings.