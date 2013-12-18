LONDON, December 18 (Fitch) Russia's provision of EUR15bn in
financing and
cheaper gas to Ukraine significantly cuts the risk of a
Ukrainian sovereign
liquidity crisis in 2014, Fitch Ratings says. However,
longer-term political and
economic risks to Ukraine's sovereign credit profile remain
unaddressed.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Viktor
Yanukovych
announced yesterday that they had agreed a deal for Russia to
buy USD15bn of
Ukrainian government securities, with purchases potentially
beginning before
year-end, and that the price Ukraine pays for Russian gas will
fall by around a
third to USD268.5/thousand cubic meters.
The package reduces the key short-term risks to Ukraine's
sovereign credit
profile that have arisen from a wide current account deficit
(CAD) and mounting
sovereign external debt repayments. These, in turn, have led to
a fall in
international reserves and growing pressure on the exchange
rate, threatening a
disorderly devaluation of the hyrvnia.
The combined impact of cheaper gas imports and Russian debt
purchases should
narrow the 2014 CAD from a projected 7.3% of GDP to 5.9%
(depending on the
volume of imports) and, enable Ukraine to meet the USD8bn of
external debt
repayments due in 2014 (including government and National Bank
of Ukraine
repayments to the IMF, and repayment of government-guaranteed
Naftogaz debt).
Assuming wider pressures on the hyrvnia also abate,
international reserves could
rise to USD25bn at end-2014, up from around USD18bn currently.
But longer-term risks to the credit profile remain. In pursuing
Russian rather
than IMF support, the Ukrainian government has avoided policy
conditions
ultimately aimed at helping revive its economy. Similarly, if
the Russia deal
signals a move further away from an EU Association Agreement
(AA), this also
lessens the likelihood of reforms that could have promoted
efficiency savings
and foreign direct investment (FDI) and increased exports to
Europe. It is not
yet clear what, if any, concessions Ukraine is offering to
Russia in exchange
for its support.
A deal with Russia may add further fuel to the anti-government
protests that
were triggered by Ukraine's withdrawal from talks with the EU.
Indeed, our
initial assessment assumes that the current protests will not
escalate to the
point where they might derail the agreement with Russia. While
the announced
Russian support would keep Ukraine funded until presidential
elections in 2015,
there is also a risk that the government embarks on looser
monetary and fiscal
policies ahead of elections.
The economic risks associated with the absence of structural
reform, and the
prospect and potential consequences of continuing domestic
political unrest, are
reflected in Ukraine's 'B-'/Negative sovereign rating.
