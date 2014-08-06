(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW, August 06 (Fitch) The Russian government's plan to
retain employees'
funded defined pension contributions in the notional defined
contribution
pension pool in 2015 could stall the development of the
country's nascent
long-term life insurance market, says Fitch Ratings.
The move, which was announced yesterday, marks the second
consecutive year when
individuals will not see their funded pension contributions
transferred by the
state to their individual accounts held with private pension
funds. Previously,
the government referred to the retention of the funded pensions
within the state
pension system as an exceptional step. The individual funded
pension accounts
were introduced by the state in 2002.
The government's announcement sets a long-term negative tone for
the development
of the life insurance market in Russia. Insurers would argue
that private life
insurance contracts could provide a higher predictability of
pension plans.
Nevertheless, Fitch believes that potential life policyholders
in an immature
market like Russia are highly sensitive to the consistency of
regulatory changes
and level of long-term public confidence.
The government attacked the quality of management at private
pension funds as
one of the reasons triggering the move, although a proactive
tightening of the
supervision could have helped to raise the governance standards
in the industry.
This attack risks eroding confidence in the life insurance
industry.
The Russian life insurance sector is developing, with only
RUB85bn premiums
(around EUR1.76bn) written in 2013, and is 11x smaller than the
local non-life
segment. The compound average growth rate of 52% for life
premiums in 2009-2013
was achieved mainly through payment protection insurance (PPI)
sold as a
semi-compulsory attachment to consumer loans. According to
Fitch's assessment,
PPI may account for at least half of life premiums written in
2013.
Contact:
Anastasia Litvinova
Director
+7 495 956 7082
Fitch Ratings CIS Limited
Valovaya Street, 26
Moscow 115054
David Prowse
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1250
Jeremy Carter
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1391
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Russian Insurance Sector: Underwriting Discipline in the
Spotlight
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.