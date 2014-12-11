(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, December 11 (Fitch) Russia's latest interest rate
increase highlights
the challenges to policy makers from rising inflation and the
falling rouble,
Fitch Ratings says. These are set to increase in 2015 as the
economy
deteriorates, downside risks accumulate, and inflation reaches
double digits.
The Central Bank of Russia increased its main interest rate by
100bp to 10.5% on
Thursday. It said that the rouble's fall in 2H14, together with
trade
restrictions, means year-end inflation will be around 10%. The
rouble fell to a
record low against the dollar immediately after the decision,
and the rise will
constrain domestic demand and hasten the move into recession.
The combination of sanctions, lower oil prices and a falling
exchange rate led
us to cut our growth forecasts for Russia (BBB/Negative) in our
December "Global
Economic Outlook". We forecast real GDP to contract by 1.5% next
year, with zero
growth in 2016.
Exogenous downside risks include possible tightening of
sanctions if the
conflict in Ukraine escalates, and further oil price falls. Our
simulations
suggest a sustained fall 20% below our baseline (Brent to
average USD83/b in
2015 and USD90/b in 2016) could cause an additional 1.3% decline
in real GDP
next year and a cumulative 2.3% reduction by 2016, accompanied
by steep falls in
the current account surplus and international reserves.
The CBR's readiness to raise rates supports our view that
Russia's policy
framework remains robust. President Putin acknowledged the CBR's
independence in
his annual address to the Federal Assembly last week. The
Finance Minister has
said capital and currency controls would be unacceptable, and
the Ministry of
Finance has yet to disburse large sums from the National Wealth
Fund despite
requests from companies and banks affected by sanctions.
But the policy framework could come under growing pressure. The
prospect of
double-digit inflation points to additional rate rises at a
further cost to
growth. The size of the oil price fall implies large spending
cuts if the MoF
sticks to the fiscal rule, which is based on the average price
for the last five
years, in 2015-2017. This would be in contrast to the sharp
spending increase
when oil prices fell in 2008-2009, which was also facilitated by
larger
sovereign wealth funds (around 16% of GDP in 2008 versus 9%
now).
Pressure for capital controls could increase if the rouble
continues to fall.
President Putin talked about "harsh" measures against
"speculators" in his
annual address. He also offered a tax amnesty to attract back
fled capital. But
he offered little that could be interpreted as a prelude to
broader structural
reforms.
End-2014 forecasts suggest Russia's sovereign and external
balance sheets, which
are key ratings supports, are largely intact. Reserves have
fallen by around
USD100bn this year and the CBR has resumed currency market
interventions, but
they remain substantial at over USD410bn. The floating exchange
rate has
cushioned public finances. The federal budget was in surplus by
1.9% of GDP in
January-October. Public debt is low, net external debt has
remained virtually
unchanged at around 16% of GDP and the sovereign net foreign
asset position is
still strong at 20% of GDP.
But as the economy slows and sanctions remain (one reason net
external debt held
steady this year is that sanctions-affected borrowers cannot
refinance external
liabilities), the private sector will continue to make demands
on the sovereign
and external balance sheets. The deteriorating growth outlook,
coupled with the
magnitude of the external shocks and their impact on credit
fundamentals, will
be key drivers of Russia's rating in 2015.
