Smaller Russian banks saw significant outflows of deposits in November following licence withdrawals and publicity surrounding a cleanup of the banking sector, Fitch Ratings says. The withdrawals present no immediate threat to overall banking sector liquidity, but highlight the potential risk that the cleanup presents to short-term depositor confidence. Russian banks' customer funding increased by RUB498bn (1.5%) in November, according to Central Bank data, suggesting there are no sector-wide customer confidence issues. However, the overall increase masks a notable redistribution of customer funding from smaller to larger banks.

Our analysis shows that the larger 100 banks monitored by Fitch, which account for 82% of sector deposits, reported significantly higher customer funding inflows of RUB928bn (up 3.4%). The bulk of this - 80% - was accounted for by Sberbank, VTB group, Gazprombank and Unicredit Bank. Some Fitch-rated banks (eg Russian Universal Bank, Rosbank, Chelindbank, Russian Standard, Home Credit and OTP) recorded deposit outflows during November. In Fitch's view these are manageable in the context of their overall liquidity positions, and partly reflect normal month-to-month liquidity volatility.

The RUB430bn difference between overall deposit growth and the increase at the larger banks therefore represents a significant outflow from smaller institutions outside the top 100 (equal to about 7% of their combined customer funding at end-October 2013). This may have put significant pressure on liquidity in some cases. As we expect the cleanup of the banking sector to continue, the pressure on some smaller banks may further increase. However, we think the cleanup for the sector should be positive in terms of raising governance standards and getting rid of non-viable banks.

