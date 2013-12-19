(Repeat for additional susbcribers)
Dec 19 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Smaller Russian banks saw significant
outflows of deposits in November following licence withdrawals and publicity
surrounding a cleanup of the banking sector, Fitch Ratings says. The withdrawals
present no immediate threat to overall banking sector liquidity, but highlight
the potential risk that the cleanup presents to short-term depositor confidence.
Russian banks' customer funding increased by RUB498bn (1.5%) in November,
according to Central Bank data, suggesting there are no sector-wide customer
confidence issues. However, the overall increase masks a notable redistribution
of customer funding from smaller to larger banks.
Our analysis shows that the larger 100 banks monitored by Fitch, which account
for 82% of sector deposits, reported significantly higher customer funding
inflows of RUB928bn (up 3.4%). The bulk of this - 80% - was accounted for by
Sberbank, VTB group, Gazprombank and Unicredit Bank. Some Fitch-rated
banks (eg Russian Universal Bank, Rosbank, Chelindbank, Russian Standard,
Home Credit and OTP) recorded deposit outflows during November. In Fitch's view these are
manageable in the context of their overall liquidity positions, and partly
reflect normal month-to-month liquidity volatility.
The RUB430bn difference between overall deposit growth and the increase at the
larger banks therefore represents a significant outflow from smaller
institutions outside the top 100 (equal to about 7% of their combined customer
funding at end-October 2013). This may have put significant pressure on
liquidity in some cases. As we expect the cleanup of the banking sector to
continue, the pressure on some smaller banks may further increase. However, we
think the cleanup for the sector should be positive in terms of raising
governance standards and getting rid of non-viable banks.
