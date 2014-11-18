(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW, November 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says Russian food
retail chains
continue to demonstrate healthy like-for like (LFL) sales
growth, despite the
food import ban imposed in August against the EU, US and certain
other
countries, based on the 3Q14 operating results of Russia's five
largest public
food retailers.
Most of the Russian food retailers analysed by Fitch have
managed to adapt to
the food import sanction by substituting the imported categories
with food from
other countries, keeping the mix of food products on the shelves
little changed.
Based on 9M14 financial results by Russia's three large public
food retailers
(Magnit, X5 Retail Group, O'Key Group), operating margins are
unaffected for now
as retailers have been able to pass on the increased costs of
some products to
customers without altering the product mix materially.
Increasing prices for some food categories (certain fish, dairy
products, fruits
and vegetables) as a result of the food import ban is likely to
cause customers
to seek out lower price substitutes and, in turn, lower sales of
non-essentials.
These trends are also likely to be reinforced by the overall
subdued consumer
sentiment in Russia. Nevertheless, continued rouble depreciation
(-30% over the
last 12 months relative to USD) and increasing inflation should
support growth
of average ticket over the medium term and thus LFL top-line
growth.
In 2015 we expect the operating environment for retailers to
become more
challenging. The rouble devaluation and rising domestic
inflation will have full
impact on the cost base next year, particularly rents,
transportation and staff
costs. In addition, to protect customer traffic, which is
becoming even more
price-sensitive in light of increasing inflation, we expect many
retailers will
be forced to make additional margin sacrifice. The largest
market players, with
strong bargaining power over suppliers, should remain better
placed to withstand
any pressure on profitability relative to smaller players, who
still control the
food retail market in Russia. Currently food retail chains cover
only 22% of the
Russian overall retail market and 26% in the food and tobacco
segment, according
to Rosstat.
The latest quarterly results show LFL revenue growth ranging
from 9% yoy for
Lenta Group to 17% yoy for Magnit, driven by strong average
ticket and traffic
growth. Larger store formats, such as hypermarkets and
supermarkets, posted
slower LFL sales growth in 9M14 compared with smaller formats,
as they witnessed
some customers trading down to cheaper products and, in some
chains, low or even
negative traffic growth. We expect retailers with convenience
store and
discounter formats to remain somewhat insulated from weaker
consumer sentiment,
as consumers trade down or reduce their shopping basket by
buying more
frequently close to their homes instead of driving to big
stores.
O'key Group S.A. (B+/Positive), the seventh-largest Russian food
retailer
operating largely in the hypermarket format, registered a 2% yoy
decline in LFL
sales in 3Q14 and only a modest 2% yoy growth for 9M14. The
retailer's
performance is being affected partly by cannibalisation as a
large portion of
its new store openings over the last 12 months were within the
same cities where
it is already present. O'Key is also the retailer most affected
by the Russian
import food ban, resulting in a reduced range of food categories
in-store and
diminished traffic. The weak interim LFL performance relative to
other Russian
peers and slow store expansion is also affected by an ongoing
review of strategy
and operations by its new management. However a sustained weaker
operating
performance and credit ratios than expected could lead to the
Outlook being
revised to Stable.
Russia's two largest retailers, Magnit and X5 Retail Group,
reported slightly
accelerated growth in LFL average ticket in 3Q14 and 8% growth
for 9M14,
slightly above inflation for the same period (7.2% according to
Rosstat or
Federal State Statistic Service). Both retailers reported
improved operating
margin for 9M14, but we see limited scope for further material
improvement next
year as companies may accept some margin sacrifice to maintain
market share in
an increasingly competitive environment. For example, Magnit
which showed a high
EBITDA margin (11.2% for 9M14) against Fitch-rated retail peers
should be in a
strong position to manoeuver between fighting for traffic while
still
maintaining profitability at healthy levels.
We expect the retail chains to continue expanding their market
share at the
expense of traditional single-store retailers and market
traders. This is
illustrated by total net revenue of the five largest food
retailers having grown
24% yoy in 9M14 in absolute terms vs. only 0.2% yoy growth for
overall food
retail sales in Russia. In particular we expect the large
retailers to maintain
a high pace of store expansion next year, financing it with
internally generated
cash flows and credit funds, but smaller players may experience
reduced access
to bank financing and are likely to scale back store openings to
protect cash
generation. We also see increased M&A activity in the sector
next year. Overall,
the challenging operating environment will accelerate the trend
of Russia's
retail market consolidation, driving out non-chain retailers.
