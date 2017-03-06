(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO/BOGOTA, March 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings does not expect
any immediate
effect on General Motors Company's (GM) IDR of 'BBB-' or its
Positive Outlook
from the planned sale of its Opel/Vauxhall (Opel) subsidiary to
PSA Group (PSA)
in a cash and stock transaction. The sale comprises nearly all
of GM's General
Motors Europe (GME) segment, except for an engineering center in
Italy. In
conjunction with the sale, General Motors Financial Company,
Inc. (GMF), GM's
financial services subsidiary, plans to sell its European
subsidiaries to a
joint venture that will be owned by PSA and BNP Paribas.
GM's GME segment generated about 12% of GM's automotive revenue
in 2016, and
Opel and Vauxhall sales constituted about 12% of GM's global
vehicle sales
volume in the year. However, despite Opel's size, Fitch
estimates that the unit
constituted only about 2% of GM's consolidated EBITDA in the
year, and cash burn
at the subsidiary actually reduced GM's consolidated FCF by
about $900 million.
Fitch expects the transaction to have a relatively minor impact
on GM's credit
protection metrics in the near- to intermediate-term. In the
near term,
debt-funded cash contributions that GM will make to certain
European pension
plans in conjunction with the sale will likely result in a
slight increase in
leverage, although leverage will still remain low for the
company's current
rating category. Excluding the incremental debt increase, the
pension
contributions and a planned repayment of Opel debt will result
in GM
experiencing a cash outflow from the transaction over the near
term, although
cash savings from the sale will improve FCF over the longer
term. Also over the
longer term, the exercise of warrants in PSA common stock that
GM will receive
as part of the transaction will likely result in a further cash
inflow.
The sale will also reduce the target amount of cash that GM's
needs to hold on
its balance sheet to protect against a downturn. Following the
close of the
transaction, GM expects to increase the pace of repurchases to
reduce its cash
level to a new target of $18 billion. About $2 billion of the
current $20
billion cash target has been intended to protect against
potential cash burn at
Opel in a severe downturn, and that amount will no longer need
to be included in
the target.
Over the longer term, divesting Opel will allow the company to
focus future
investments on products and regions with higher return
potential. Cash needed
for capital spending and research and development will be lower
than it would be
without the sale, while required cash contributions to GM's
European pension
plans are also likely to be lower following the sale. Capital
spending at Opel
has recently been running at about $1 billion per year.
From an operational perspective, Fitch has a mixed view of the
transaction. Opel
has not generated an annual operating profit in 17 years, with
European industry
manufacturing overcapacity and Opel's own brand challenges
resulting in pricing
pressure. Opel also has only a limited presence in the higher
margin European
commercial vehicle and SUV sectors, which has further
exacerbated its
profitability challenges. Although the unit appeared to be
on-track to break
even in 2016, the weakening of the British pound following the
U.K.'s Brexit
vote resulted in another annual operating loss.
By selling Opel to PSA, GM will be able to avoid considerable
future investments
related to increasingly stringent fuel economy and emissions
regulations in
Europe. In particular, as European regulators take an
increasingly hard line on
diesel emissions, automakers in the region will need to invest
much more heavily
in vehicle electrification and other non-diesel
emission-reducing technologies.
Shedding Opel will allow GM to focus its research and
development and capital
investments in global regions and on products with significantly
more profit
potential.
Despite these positives, the sale of Opel will leave GM with a
smaller and less
diversified business that is more heavily dependent on the
performance of its
U.S. and China operations. GM will have only a very limited
presence in the
third-largest global automotive market in the world. If there is
a significant
downturn at some point in the U.S. or China automotive markets,
GM will not be
able to rely on Europe as an offset to challenges in those
regions, as many of
its competitors will.
For creditors, a significant component of the overall
transaction involves an
estimated $2.8 billion contribution that GM expects to make to
fully fund the
pension plans for active employees that move to PSA. This
contribution is in
addition to a $400 million risk premium that GM will also pay to
PSA at closing.
Following the $2.8 billion contribution, PSA will be responsible
for the active
employees' pensions going forward, while GM will retain the $6.5
billion pension
liability for Opel employees who will have already retired at
the time of
closing.
Although Fitch believes GM could fund the $2.8 billion payment
with a
combination of proceeds received from the Opel sale and existing
cash on hand,
GM currently expects to issue $2.8 billion in new debt to fund
the payment.
Although this debt-for-pensions swap will not result in an
overall increase in
GM's balance sheet liabilities, debt-funding the payment will
slightly increase
GM's leverage according to Fitch's calculations.
Fitch estimates that pro forma for the Opel sale and the
pension-related debt
increase, GM's automotive debt will rise to about $13 billion
from $11 billion
today, and automotive leverage (automotive debt/Fitch-calculated
EBITDA) will be
about 0.8x, up from about 0.7x today. Fitch's leverage figure
also incorporates
an estimated $400 million decline in GM debt related to current
Opel borrowings
that the company will repay with proceeds from the sale. Fitch
estimates that
following the Opel debt repayment, GM's pro forma automotive
leverage would
decline to about 0.6x if the company did not issue debt to fund
the pension
payment.
Fitch is generally comfortable with GM's plan to reduce its cash
target to $18
billion from $20 billion. Although $20 billion would provide an
additional cash
cushion, Fitch agrees that the sale of Opel reduces the need to
hold an extra
amount of cash to cover cash burn at the European unit. As a
smaller company,
Fitch expects the $18 billion target will be sufficient to cover
the company's
cash needs in a severe stress scenario without the need for any
significant
incremental borrowing.
The financial structure of the transaction calls for PSA to
acquire Opel for a
combination of cash and warrants. At the close of the
transaction, GM will
receive about $900 million in cash, as well as warrants in PSA
common stock with
an estimated value of about $700 million. However, at closing,
GM will pay PSA
the $400 million noted above to compensate the French automaker
for risks
associated with the transfer of pension plans covering active
Opel employees.
Thus Fitch expects GM to receive a net $500 million in cash at
closing, plus the
value of the warrants. The warrants will be locked up for five
years, so their
ultimate value will depend on PSA's post-transaction
performance. However,
around the time of closing, Fitch expects GM to make the
debt-funded $2.8
billion pension contribution as well.
As mentioned above, GMF will sell its European captive finance
subsidiaries to
PSA and BNP Paribas for an additional $1 billion. The full
amount will not
likely be received at the closing of the initial transaction, as
regulatory
requirements are expected to delay the closing of some of the
various finance
subsidiaries. Of the $1 billion that GMF expects to receive from
the sale, it
will keep about $500 million to maintain its target leverage
ratio, while it
will transfer the other $500 million to GM in the form of a
dividend.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Stephen Brown
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3139
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 West Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Craig D. Fraser
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0310
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2016 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch’s
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided “as is” without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001