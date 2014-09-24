(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK/LONDON, September 24 (Fitch) The US Federal Reserve's
enforcement
action against Banco Santander's US subsidiary for violating a
restriction on
paying a dividend highlights the increased regulatory scrutiny
for foreign
subsidiaries of large banking groups, Fitch Ratings says.
While the amounts involved were immaterial relative to the
group's capital, it
reinforces our view that meeting foreign supervisors' specific
qualitative
expectations from the outset will be challenging for some global
banks.
The unauthorised dividend by Santander's US unit indicates there
are capital
planning weaknesses. Santander Holdings USA was one of three
foreign-owned banks
that did not have internal controls and risk management
processes in their US
subsidiaries that conformed to the Fed's comprehensive capital
assessment and
review's (CCAR) qualitative standards.
The stress test failure meant any dividend payments had to be
approved by the
Fed, despite the banks meeting the quantitative capital
requirements. The
deficiencies noted by the Fed appeared broader for these three
banks as they
were new to the process and the Fed is not the banking groups'
lead regulator.
The Fed and Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation's findings in
August that some
of the large US and foreign banks' resolution plans needed
material improvements
serves as further proof that regulators expect the large banking
groups to
strengthen internal processes continuously.
Local capital requirements for foreign subsidiaries have been
getting stricter
as regulators look to improve the resolvability of large banking
groups. Greater
focus on legal entity capitalisation, particularly in the US,
will place
additional organisational burdens on large banks and might limit
their business
activities. For example, leverage ratio requirements for foreign
banks' US
holding companies are likely to be a constraining factor for the
nature and
volume of business these banks book across the Atlantic.
On 18 September, the Fed released a written agreement with
Santander Holdings
USA detailing the violation, the actions the bank will take to
strengthen
oversight of future dividend payments and the requirement to
obtain prior
approval from the Fed for dividend payments.
The unauthorised capital outflow at Santander Holdings USA arose
as a result of
Santander Consumer USA Holdings, its 60% non-bank subsidiary,
declaring a cash
dividend. Banco Santander, the Spanish parent group, injected
USD21m into its US
bank holdco to offset the capital outflow ahead of the dividend
payment by the
consumer finance unit.
