(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK/LONDON, September 24 (Fitch) The US Federal Reserve's enforcement action against Banco Santander's US subsidiary for violating a restriction on paying a dividend highlights the increased regulatory scrutiny for foreign subsidiaries of large banking groups, Fitch Ratings says. While the amounts involved were immaterial relative to the group's capital, it reinforces our view that meeting foreign supervisors' specific qualitative expectations from the outset will be challenging for some global banks. The unauthorised dividend by Santander's US unit indicates there are capital planning weaknesses. Santander Holdings USA was one of three foreign-owned banks that did not have internal controls and risk management processes in their US subsidiaries that conformed to the Fed's comprehensive capital assessment and review's (CCAR) qualitative standards. The stress test failure meant any dividend payments had to be approved by the Fed, despite the banks meeting the quantitative capital requirements. The deficiencies noted by the Fed appeared broader for these three banks as they were new to the process and the Fed is not the banking groups' lead regulator. The Fed and Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation's findings in August that some of the large US and foreign banks' resolution plans needed material improvements serves as further proof that regulators expect the large banking groups to strengthen internal processes continuously. Local capital requirements for foreign subsidiaries have been getting stricter as regulators look to improve the resolvability of large banking groups. Greater focus on legal entity capitalisation, particularly in the US, will place additional organisational burdens on large banks and might limit their business activities. For example, leverage ratio requirements for foreign banks' US holding companies are likely to be a constraining factor for the nature and volume of business these banks book across the Atlantic. On 18 September, the Fed released a written agreement with Santander Holdings USA detailing the violation, the actions the bank will take to strengthen oversight of future dividend payments and the requirement to obtain prior approval from the Fed for dividend payments. The unauthorised capital outflow at Santander Holdings USA arose as a result of Santander Consumer USA Holdings, its 60% non-bank subsidiary, declaring a cash dividend. Banco Santander, the Spanish parent group, injected USD21m into its US bank holdco to offset the capital outflow ahead of the dividend payment by the consumer finance unit. Contact: Jaymin T. Berg, CPA Director Financial Institutions +1 212 908-0368 Cristina Torrella Senior Director Financial Institutions +34 93 323 8405 Cynthia Chan Senior Director Fitch Wire +44 20 3530 1655 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com; Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49 69 768076 232, Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.