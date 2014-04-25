(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, April 25 (Fitch) State Street Corporation's (STT) first
quarter 2014
(1Q'14) earnings were reflective of the continued protracted low
short-term
interest rate environment, which continues to pressure the
company's return on
equity (ROE), according to Fitch Ratings. STT's ROE for 1Q'14
was 7.2% on a
stated basis, or 8.8% on an operating basis (this measure
excludes some one-time
charges), which is a decline from the sequential quarter on
either measure and
relatively flat result from the year-ago quarter. While Fitch
views this return
as satisfactory from a credit perspective, it remains below the
company's
long-term averages and Fitch's estimate of STT's long-term cost
of equity.
Overall revenue was essentially flat from the sequential
quarter, and up very
modestly from the year-ago quarter as growth in fee revenue
continued to be
offset by declines in net interest revenue (NIR). Both asset
servicing and
asset management fees were flat relative to the sequential
quarter, but showed
strong growth relative to the year-ago quarter thanks in part to
higher stock
markets over the course of 2013. Fitch would expect some new
business wins to
help support STT's fee revenue over the course of the year, but
without the
tailwinds of rapidly rising markets (as was the case in 2013)
Fitch expects
overall fee revenue growth to be much more modest in 2014.
STT's market based revenue, which includes securities finance
and foreign
exchange (fx) trading was up nearly 5% from the sequential
quarter, but down
relative to the year-ago quarter. This continues to be a
challenging area for
STT--and other trust banks--and Fitch would expect it to remain
so without a
significant increase in FX volatility.
STT's NIR continues to decline amid low short-term interest
rates and the
company's somewhat short duration of its securities portfolio.
The company's
net interest margin (NIM) declined to 1.24% in 1Q'14, down from
1.30% in the
sequential quarter, and 1.31% in the year-ago quarter. As long
as short-term
interest rates remain at generation lows, Fitch would expect
some continue
margin compression as asset yields modestly reprice down and
funding costs are
at or near absolute lows.
That said, Fitch continues to note that STT--as well as many
other financial
institutions--is very sensitive to higher short-term interest
rates. Should
short-term rates increase at some point, Fitch would expect
meaningful earnings
expansion for STT. Until then, however, significant improvement
in STT's ROE is
likely to be challenging.
Given the revenue challenges noted above, STT has been carefully
managing its
expense base and has been engaging in cost savings programs.
Nevertheless,
expenses still grew faster than revenue relative to both the
sequential and
year-ago quarters due in large part to higher compensation
expenses. Fitch
would expect STT to continue to manage its expense base as best
as possible over
the balance of the year.
Fitch believes that STT's capital and liquidity positions
remains good. STT's
Tier 1 common (CET1) ratio under Basel III transitionally
phased-in was 11.1%
under the standardized approach and 13.2% under the advanced
approach. This
included the phase in of the the deduction of other intangible
assets, which
will be deducted by 20% per year until fully phased in at Jan.
1, 2018.
STT's supplementary leverage ratio (SLR) of 6.4% at the holding
company and 6%
at the bank level, were in compliance with minimum requirements.
However, since
they were also impacted by the other intangible asset item noted
above, Fitch
would expect continued enhancements of these ratios until they
are fully phased
in.
