Jan 21 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings says in a new report that Saudi
banks should continue to see strong performance, with ample opportunities for
lending provided by a favourable economic outlook. The prospects for Saudi
Arabiaâ€™s economy are strong due to high oil prices, significant government
spending on infrastructure projects and an expanding non-oil private sector.
Fitchâ€™s outlook on the sector is positive, while the Rating Outlook on the
sector and on all rated banks is Stable.
The financial performance of the Saudi banks remains sound, driven by business
growth and declining loan impairment charges. The banks expanded their loan
portfolios in the first nine months of 2013 (9M13) by an annualised 12.4% and
Fitch expects credit growth to remain strong in 2014.
Asset quality ratios are generally strong and are likely to remain stable due to
the benign operating environment, improving underwriting standards and new
lending directed mostly towards government-related projects. Despite strong
asset growth, the largest Saudi banks continue to be well-capitalised, with an
average Fitch Core Capital ratio of 15% at end-9M13.
Funding benefits from ready access to low-cost non commission-bearing deposits
which help to alleviate margin pressure on banks, and loans/deposit ratios are
among the lowest in the region. Saudi banks also benefit from large volumes of
liquid assets including government securities and deposits with the Saudi
Arabian Monetary Agency. That said, given the strong growth in longer-term
lending, banks would benefit from an increase in long-term funding to address
their asset /liability maturity gaps.
A decrease of the sovereignâ€™s willingness to provide support for the banking
sector would negatively impact all sovereign support-driven Issuer Default
Ratings, but this is unlikely in the foreseeable future. Banks with
sovereign-support driven Issuer Default Ratings include The National Commercial
Bank (A+/F1) , Al Rajhi Bank (A+/F1), Riyad Bank (A+/F1), SAMBA Financial Group
(A+/F1), Bank Aljazira (A-/F2), The Saudi Investment Bank (A-/F2), Saudi
Hollandi Bank (A-/F2) and Alinma Bank (A-/F2).
The Issuer Default Ratings of Arab National Bank (A/F1), Banque Saudi Fransi
(A/F1) and Saudi British Bank (A/F1) are driven by their individual credit
strength and are mostly sensitive to a weakening of capital ratios or increasing
risk in their investment portfolios.
