SYDNEY, April 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has announced the results
of its
inaugural Australian fixed-income investor survey, undertaken in
partnership
with KangaNews, a specialist publishing house that provides
commentary on fixed
income markets in Australia and New Zealand. An overview of the
findings will be
presented at tomorrow's Fitch Australia Conference (see website
for details).
This survey is unique in the Australian context, reflecting the
partners' strong
ties with the local investor community.
The survey's results show that investors are mindful of several
external risks,
but expect economic conditions to support a mild improvement in
credit across
2014. A hard landing in China came top of a list of risks posed
to the
Australian credit markets, with a third of respondents ranking
it as a high
risk. Financial stability in the Eurozone also ranked highly.
However, a
majority of investors (67%) felt stability was sustainable over
the next 12
months.
More than 75% of investors surveyed expected fundamental credit
conditions to
remain stable or improve despite external risks, with 86%
indicating they will
maintain or add credit over the next 12 months.
Respondents expect house price growth to moderate over the next
three years,
although they remain bullish for 2014 with 53% expecting rises
of between 5% and
10%. Consistent with this view, around 80% of investors see the
Australian
unemployment rate rising to no more than 6.5% over the next two
years.
The majority of investors surveyed believe corporate balance
sheets will become
less defensive over the next 12 months, while more than 70%
expect bank lending
conditions to loosen moderately in the corporate and retail
sectors. Fitch has
previously flagged looser underwriting criteria as a rating
sensitivity.
Fitch's 2014 survey was conducted between 1 and 28 February 2014
and represents
the views of managers of an estimated AUD180bn of fixed income
assets,
three-quarters of the Australian domestic real-money market.
The full survey is available on www.fitchratings.com or by
clicking on the link
above.
