May 23 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings says that Schaeffler Group's decision to end its investment agreement with
Continental AG ('BB'/Stable) is another illustration that structural and financial
links between the two groups are gradually weakening. We are therefore reassessing our
view on the linkage strength between Continental and Schaeffler and its impact
on the former's ratings. This may lead to a positive rating action and lead
Continental's ratings to converge towards its standalone credit profile in the
'BBB' rating category if we assume that we will see further evidence of the
linkage weakening.
Schaeffler said that it will unilaterally terminate its shareholder's agreement
with Continental in May 2014, the earliest possible date included in the accord,
as key provisions expired in 2012 and the agreement has no practical relevance.
Nonetheless, uncertainty remains high about the future relationship between both
groups. From an operational standpoint, Fitch believes that Schaeffler's
decision will not have any material impact on industrial and business
cooperation in the short-term.
We also believe that Schaeffler's strategy with regards to its participation in
Continental remains extremely unclear despite Schaeffler's comments that
Continental will remain a key long-term partner. Schaeffler's decision to end
their investment agreement may mean that they intend to reduce their
participation in Continental but we believe that Schaeffler may also maintain
its stake at its current 49.9% level. Indeed, the investment agreement was not
preventing Schaeffler from reducing its participation. Therefore, ending the
accord does not constitute any trigger enabling Schaeffler to sell a stake.
Continental's ratings continue to reflect our assessment of the company's
standalone credit profile being consistent with a low 'BBB' rating. However, the
ratings also incorporate our view of the Schaeffler Group and Continental's
consolidated credit quality, including a one-notch uplift to reflect the
ring-fencing in place and creditor protection included in Continental's existing
bond and loan documentation. In particular, we believe that Schaeffler's
controlling influence and ability to extract cash from Continental is limited
owing to a ring-fencing between the two groups.