SYDNEY/SEOUL/SINGAPORE, December 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says
in a special
report released today that competition and declining use of
traditional voice
and text services will lead to lower margins for most south-east
Asian telcos in
2014. However, data demand growth will generally outpace margin
decline, so cash
generated and credit metrics will be broadly stable or slightly
improve, except
in Thailand where large investment will increase leverage.
In Indonesia, we expect the top four telcos will continue to
dominate the market
and that their credit metrics will be stable. Small, struggling
companies are
likely to be forced into mergers to survive, as the gap with the
top four
widens. Barring acquisitions, the telco tower companies'
leverage will improve
as free cash flow (FCF) rises due to growing EBITDA and low
levels of
maintenance capex.
In Malaysia, growth and largely constant capex and dividends
will offset the
100bp-150bp margin erosion we expect for wireless telcos.
Fixed-line and
broadband operator Telekom Malaysia Berhad (A-/Negative) has low
ratings
headroom. However, its operating EBITDA margin will remain
resilient as its
growing high-speed broadband business and lower capex should
ensure stable
leverage.
In the Philippines, operating EBITDA margins will continue to
deteriorate due to
unlimited/bucket tariff offerings, larger handset subsidies and
substitution of
data for voice/text services. Nevertheless, more data adoption
should lead to
revenue rising by the mid-single-digits, and lower capex should
ensure positive
FCF and stable credit profiles for both the main operators -
Philippine Long
Distance Telephone Company (BBB/Stable) and Globe Telecom, Inc.
(BBB-/Stable).
We expect profitability for all three Singapore telcos to remain
stable, driven
by better data pricing, which will offset the cost pressures of
handset
subsidies and higher pay-TV content costs. Capex will trend
lower as 4G
investments are largely complete. Singapore Telecommunications
Limited's
(A+/Stable) leverage will remain stable as cash flow from
operations will cover
its capex and dividends. We forecast that annual FCF and
available cash will be
sufficient to fund its acquisition budget of SGD2bn over three
years.
In Thailand, the private operators' exposure to legal and
regulatory risks will
decline as they migrate customers to the new 3G licence system,
which will
overcome many of the weaknesses of the former 2G concession
system. Technology
upgrades to 3G should support growth in non-voice revenue, and
offset declining
voice services. A significant increase in capex for the 3G
network will lead to
deterioration in credit metrics. However, the two largest mobile
operators -
Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (BBB+/Stable) and
Total Access
Communication Public Company Limited (BBB/Stable) - have
sufficient headroom in
their ratings.
