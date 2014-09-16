(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, September 16 (Fitch) Sears Holdings Corporation's
(Sears) secured
short-term loan is a temporary and short-term fix to a much
larger need for
liquidity infusion, given significant cash burn in the business,
according to
Fitch Ratings.
On Sept. 15, Sears secured a $400 million secured short-term
loan from entities
affiliated with controlling shareholder ESL Investments, Inc.
The loan, which is
being funded in September, is scheduled to mature on Dec. 31,
2014, which
indicates how tight liquidity is going into the holiday season
with the need for
additional capital to fund inventory build-up.
Mr. Edward S. Lampert, Sears' CEO and chairman of the board, is
also the sole
stockholder, CEO and director of ESL. The loan is guaranteed by
Sears and is
secured by a first-priority lien on 25 real properties owned by
Sears. Fitch
notes that ESL had provided unsecured commercial paper funding
(within the $500
million limit) to Sears, but has pulled back on that since
year-end 2013, with
no CP holdings by ESL at the end of the second quarter.
As long as there is no event of default, the maturity date can
be extended to
Feb. 28, 2015, at the discretion of the company upon the payment
of an extension
fee equal to 0.5% of the principal amount. The loan will have an
annual base
interest rate of 5%. Sears is required to pay an upfront fee of
1.75% of the
full principal amount.
Last week, Fitch downgraded Sears' long-term Issuer Default
Ratings to 'CC' from
'CCC', reflecting the magnitude of Sears' decline in
profitability and lack of
visibility to turn operations around, leading to heightened
liquidity concerns.
EBITDA is expected to be negative $1 billion in 2014 (with LTM
EBITDA through
Aug. 2, 2014 at negative $860 million) and potentially worse in
2015, after
turning negative $337 million in 2013.
Fitch expects top-line contraction of around 9%-10% in 2014 due
to estimated
domestic comparable store sales of negative 1%-negative 2%, loss
of Lands' End
business (4.3% of 2013 consolidated sales), and ongoing store
closings. Gross
margins are expected to contract another 200 bps to 22%, on top
of the 220 bps
contraction in 2013. Fitch does not expect any catalysts in the
business that
will stem the rate of decline.
Sears needs to generate a minimum EBITDA of $1 billion annually
between 2014
through 2016 to service cash interest expense, capex and pension
plan
contributions. Given Fitch's projections for EBITDA to be
negative $1 billion or
worse, cash burn (prior to any working capital benefit) is
expected to be around
$2 billion or higher annually. In addition, Sears needs an
estimated $600
million-$700 million in liquidity to fund seasonal holiday
working capital
needs.
Given the significant cash burn in the business, Sears injected
$2 billion in
liquidity in 2012 and $2.5 billion in 2013 through cuts in
inventory buys, asset
sales, real estate transactions and the issuance of a $1
billion, five-year,
first-lien secured loan in October 2013. Through first-half
2014, Sears has
generated $665 million in proceeds, including a $500 million
exit dividend from
the separation of Lands' End and another $164 million from real
estate
transactions.
The company's remaining potential sources of liquidity include a
sale of Sears
Canada, the issuance of additional second-lien debt, a further
reduction in
working capital, and the issuance of real estate-backed debt.
Sears' 51%
interest in Sears Canada is valued at approximately $765 million
(based on
market cap as of Aug. 31). Fitch notes that EBITDA at Sears
Canada has declined
significantly as well, with LTM EBITDA loss of $39 million on
revenues of $3.5
billion. The company is also evaluating options to separate its
Sears Auto
Center business.
Sears could also issue $760 million in second-lien debt as
permissible under the
company's credit facility, though it is subject to borrowing
base requirements.
Given the significant reduction in inventory over the past three
years, the
ability to issue this debt has been constrained over the past
three quarters.
Fitch expects that the ability to issue this debt even at
holiday peak inventory
levels (with domestic inventory expected to be at $6.7
billion-$6.9 billion)
could be limited as Sears will need to increase borrowings under
the revolver to
fund the holiday merchandise, unless it generates adequate
proceeds through
asset sales first.
Fitch expects working capital to be a $400 to $500 million
source of funds this
year between ongoing reduction in inventory due to the
contraction in its core
businesses, store closings and the spinoff of Lands' End.
Finally, Sears could issue real estate-backed debt on
unencumbered property. At
year-end 2013, Sears owned 367 full-line Sears stores, 183 Kmart
discount units
and 12 Kmart supercenters, all of which were unencumbered
(before adjusting for
the 25 properties now being used to secure the $400 million term
loan). Sears
could seek to do a real estate-backed transaction that could
potentially be in
the range of $2.0 billion-$2.5 billion using a similar approach
to valuing the
real estate that was used by J.C. Penney to raise a $2.25
billion term loan in
May 2013. However, the significant deterioration in Sears'
business and the lack
of visibility on a turnaround could limit this option. This does
not contemplate
a series of small real estate transactions that could also
involve landlords
assuming some of Kmart's and Sears' leases in highly productive
malls.
Given the high rate of cash burn in the business, should Sears
even be able to
execute on a number of these fronts and generate $4.0 billion-$6
billion in
proceeds, these actions would take them through 2016. As a
result, Fitch expects
that the risk of restructuring will be high over the next 12-24
months.
