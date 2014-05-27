(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Japanese Banking Sector Update
here
TOKYO, May 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says Japanese banks' core
profitability is
unlikely to improve materially in the near term, with no
meaningful increase in
the net interest margins. However, this would be mitigated by
decreased costs
relating to credit and reduced securities investment risk, Fitch
says in a
series of presentation slides.
The presentation slides, titled "Japanese Banking Sector
Update", formed the
basis of presentations to investors in Hong Kong and Singapore.
The slides
include an overview of Japanese banks' operating environment and
current
conditions.
Optimism over the Japanese economy has been increasing gradually
since Prime
Minister Shinzo Abe took office in December 2012. In fact,
leading macro
indicators are showing positive signs. However, it remains
unclear whether the
economy can achieve a self-sustaining exit from deflation if and
when policy
support is withdrawn. Fitch's sovereign team affirmed Japan's
rating at
'A+'/Negative in May 2014.
The Japanese banks have built reasonable capital buffers.
However, Fitch
believes that the banks' ability to further raise their capital
buffers is
diminishing, given investors' expectations for higher dividends,
which are
underpinned by better prospects for the banks' financial
performances. Also, the
banks' expansion of their overseas businesses is likely to
result in more
capital charges in the medium term.
Fitch expects the Japanese mega banks to continue to issue
capital instruments
over the next few years to meet their Basel III capital
requirements. So far,
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. and Mizuho Financial
Group, Inc. have
issued Tier 2 bonds, and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
has filed for a
Tier 2 issue program. Meanwhile, Additional Tier 1 instruments
have yet to be
issued.
The presentation slides, titled "Japanese Banking Sector
Update", are available
at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above.
Contact:
Miki Murakami
Director
+81 3 3288 2686
Fitch Ratings Japan Limited
Kojimachi Crystal City East Wing 3F
4-8 Kojimachi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo 102-0083
Chikako Horiuchi
Director
+852 2263 9924
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.