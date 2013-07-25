(Repeat for additional subscribers)

July 25 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings says the provisions in the Belgian Mobilisation Law provide mitigants against set-off losses in relation to uninsured depositors in Belgian securitisations and Pandbrieven.

In addition, the law further mitigates the risk of set-off and defence of non-performance (ENAC), in the case of structured finance (SF) and Pandbrieven transactions backed by residential or commercial mortgage and SME pool of loans.

In the first instance Fitch considers that political support as evidenced by deposit guarantee schemes and bank resolution frameworks mitigate set-off risk for insured domestic EU deposits (see 'Fitch: Deposit Set-Off Risk Remote for SF & CVB in EU Countries', dated 13 June 2013 available at www.fitchratings.com). Insured deposits are generally defined as those held by individuals and small and medium companies up to EUR100,000.

Accordingly, the ratings assigned to transactions backed by bank claims falling under the Mobilisation Law will reflect that potential set-off exposure is fully mitigated, both for insured depositors for deposits in excess of EUR100,000 and for other uninsured depositors, such as large corporates, whatever the amount of their deposit.

Consumer assets or bank claims falling under the scope of the Consumer Credit Law are specifically excluded from the new set-off provisions of the Mobilisation Law, however set-off losses are not expected in relation to the first EUR100,000 of deposits (see 'Fitch: Belgium Covered Bond Law Looks Positive on First View', dated 6 August 2012 available at www.fitchratings.com). The Mobilisation Law is applicable to both new and existing transactions. As with new transactions, Fitch believes that the ratings assigned to existing transactions will not be affected.