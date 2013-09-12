(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, September 12 (Fitch) Vivendi's plan to split itself in
two exposes
bondholders to the risk that they will end up invested in SFR,
the group's
French telecom operations, rather than its better-performing
media assets and
Brazil's GVT, Fitch Ratings says. The credit impact on Vivendi's
'BBB' rating
would depend mainly on how debt was allocated to the two
separate companies in
any proposed transaction.
Vivendi could end 2013 with a net debt/EBITDA ratio of around
1.3x, assuming it
successfully completes its planned disposals of Maroc Telecom
and Activision
Blizzard, and does not return any cash to shareholders. We
believe Vivendi
should be able to allocate debt between the two new companies in
a way that
enables both to achieve 'BBB' ratings, excluding further
acquisition-related
risks.
However, this is likely to mean that more debt will be allocated
to SFR as
telecoms companies are better suited to sustaining higher
leverage than a media
company at the same rating level. This assumes that SFR is able
to stabilise its
financial performance in 2014 and that the price war in the
French mobile
telecoms market abates. In H113 SFR accounted for 42% of
Vivendi's EBITDA from
continuing operations.
Vivendi has not announced any details of how it would implement
a possible
demerger of SFR. We believe that the media assets and GVT could
be spun off into
a new entity, leaving existing Vivendi bondholders invested in
the company
owning SFR. Change-of-control clauses may not be triggered,
meaning Vivendi
bondholders are exposed to event risk related to the transaction
structure.
Vivendi yesterday announced that it is looking at a possible
demerger of SFR in
2014. The company also proposed the appointment of Vincent
Bollore as
Vice-Chairman of the Supervisory Board. Fitch views Mr Bollore's
appointment as
a signal that the Vivendi board is united behind the plan to
demerge SFR.
