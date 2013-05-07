(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS/LONDON, May 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings notes that Societe
Generale's (SG,
'A+'/Negative/'a-') Q113 operating profit as adjusted by Fitch,
excluding
certain items such as revaluation of own debt (EUR1bn loss in
Q113) and
credit/debit valuation adjustments (EUR0.1bn loss), dropped by a
modest 5% yoy
to EUR1.2bn in Q113, but increased by 77% quarter-on-quarter.
A yoy increase in operating profit from specialised financial
services and
insurance and international retail banking (IRB) partly
compensated the
declining operating performance in corporate and investment
banking (CIB) and in
French retail banking. Operating profit has started to benefit
from previously
announced cost-cutting measures. Fitch understands that the bank
will continue
to make efforts to further reduce operating expenses over the
next three years,
which will be important to underpin its performance. As
expected, Q113 results
showed continued progress on SG's capital ratios and liquidity,
as the bank
announced it was compliant with the Basel III liquidity coverage
ratio (LCR)
under current definitions at end-Q113.
CIB, the largest contributor to the bank's operating profit in
Q113 (EUR0.7bn
excluding contribution from legacy assets, asset disposal and
CVA/DVA),
generated a good return on allocated equity of 20% (assuming a
Basel III ratio
of 10%). Because of seasonal effects, Fitch does not expect the
division's
profit to remain as high in subsequent quarters. Operating
profit from CIB
dropped 5% yoy, broadly in line with peers. Revenue from market
activities,
which typically represent two-thirds of SG's CIB revenue,
declined 7% to
EUR1.4bn compared to a particularly profitable Q112 for the bank
and its peers.
The equities business, where SG benefits from a strong franchise
in derivatives,
saw revenue increase by 12%, while the fixed income business saw
a 20%
contraction in revenue. Revenue from the advisory and financing
activities
declined by 10% yoy, in line with lower lending and issuance
volumes in the
quarter. CIB's costs were under control and SG reported a
satisfactory 61%
cost/income ratio in the division, which compares well with
peers.
French retail banking, the second-largest contributor to the
group, reported
EUR0.4bn operating profit in Q113, a 19% yoy decline.
Performance suffered from
higher loan impairment charges, which increased by 48% yoy to
EUR0.3bn,
reflecting the weakened domestic economy, particularly for SMEs.
Fitch believes
that the rise in the division's loan impairment charges should
remain
manageable, and loan impairment charges at 65bp of French retail
customer loans
in Q113 have remained stable compared with Q412. Outstanding
average customer
loans slightly dropped in Q113 qoq, signalling low domestic
demand, and Fitch
does not expect this trend to significantly improve in the
coming quarters. SG
has been able to offset the 1.5% decline in the division's
revenue by cutting
costs by 2.7%.
Performance of the IRB business improved in Q113, although
returns from this
business remain low. Operating profit rose by 36% yoy to
EUR0.2bn due to good
cost control and lower loan impairment charges, which have
represented a
long-standing drag on the division's profitability. The bank has
a large
presence in the Czech Republic (which generated more than half
of IRB's
operating profit in Q113), Russia (which has generated an
operating profit
compared to a loss in the previous year) and Romania (which was
only slightly
loss making, as loan impairment charges dropped significantly
qoq, and Fitch
does not expect them to rise to previous levels).
The specialised financial services and insurance business
continued to perform
well. The division generated EUR0.2bn of operating profit, or
around 17% of the
bank's (excluding the contribution from corporate centre).
SG's fully-loaded Basel III CET1 ratio rose to 8.7% at end-Q113
(8.3% at
end-2012), partly due to the closing of the sales of two
subsidiaries. SG's
Viability Rating reflects Fitch's expectation that the bank will
reach its 9.5%
target by end-2013 largely through internal capital generation
and close the gap
compared with its strongest peers.
SG's liquidity buffer increased to EUR135bn at end-Q113
(EUR133bn at end-2012),
and covered 108% of the bank's one-year short-term wholesale
funding (EUR125bn
at end-Q113). SG announced it was compliant with the Basel III
LCR ratio at
end-Q113 and that it has started to pay back funds received from
the ECB's LTRO.
