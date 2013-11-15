SHANGHAI, November 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says the Shanghai
Free Trade Zone's
(FTZ), so called, negative and positive lists shed further light
on which
sectors the Chinese government views as strategically important,
and hence which
are likely to benefit from government protection and support.
Fitch expects the
government to maintain a tight grip over the negative list - the
highly
strategic sectors - while other sectors (the positive list)
could see more
liberalization and reform.
Restrictions in Negative List: We expect the government to
maintain a
controlling stance over the negative list sectors which the
state views as
strategic and important to national security and that only very
slow and
conservative reforms are likely in the medium term.
The agriculture industry is the most important strategically
with a requirement
for state monopolies to be maintained in grain reserve
management. Furthermore,
foreign investment is highly restricted in the upstream and
midstream of the
value chain including seed production, cotton plantation, grain
processing, as
well as distribution of cotton and other agricultural products.
Domestic ownership control is also required in railway passenger
transportation,
airlines, nuclear power, and power grids among a number of other
sectors
generally considered as backbones of the Chinese economy and
infrastructure.
Additionally, in oil and gas exploration and production, the
government requires
foreign investors to co-invest and operate with a Chinese
partner.
The government also restricts foreign investment in sectors
which are less
strategic but suffer from excessive capacity surplus such as
ferrous metals, or
sectors with ideological influence such as media where state
censorship is
strictly adopted.
Positive List Sectors to Liberalize: Fitch expects the
government to gradually
reduce the barriers to entry in the positive list sectors, which
are generally
service-oriented such as consumer/retail, professional services,
shipping and
logistics, technology, healthcare, education and culture. Given
their strong
growth potential, these sectors will benefit from the
liberalization of the
market and lowering of ownership restrictions. Such changes
would be consistent
with government goals to promote consumer spending, in order to
deliver more
sustainable long-term economic growth.
Government Support in Ratings: Fitch captures government support
for sectors and
companies' ratings in two different ways. Firstly, government
influence over a
market may be beneficial if it promotes demand, restricts
competition, benefits
margins or limits the opportunities of uneconomic or marginal
investment. These
effects would be reflected beneficially both in financial
metrics and in our
assessment of business risk when we determine a company's
stand-alone credit
rating.
Secondly, for government-owned companies we assess the legal,
operational and
strategic ties between the company and the government, including
the history of
financial support and the level of management control the
government exerts.
Where these ties are strongest we are likely to rate the company
using a
top-down approach based on the state's rating. Where links are
weaker but we
believe that government would still provide some support in the
event of
financial distress, we provide some notching support above the
company's
stand-alone rating, typically by up to two notches.
Lists Enhance Transparency: We believe that the publication of
these lists, the
first of their kind in China, has improved transparency;
national guidelines
have previously been vague and inconsistently interpreted. The
negative list
comprises hundreds of foreign investment restrictions in 18
sectors. Conversely,
foreign investment in the positive list sectors will only be
subject to
post-filing requirements, rather than the requirement to seek
regulatory
approval from the Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) and the National
Development and
Reform Commission (NDRC).
Fitch expects the Chinese government to evaluate the effect of
the negative list
within 12 months and make adjustments in 2014 and onwards as the
state's
experiment with the Shanghai FTZ progresses.
