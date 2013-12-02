(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, December 02 (Fitch) The credit outlook for U.S. restaurants should be mainly stable in 2014, despite still weak industry fundamentals, according to a report published by Fitch Ratings. Rising shareholder demands, however, will test credit trends for the industry. Median total debt-to-operating EBITDA and total adjusted debt-to-operating EBITDAR are projected to be flat versus 2013 at 2.3x and 3.8x, respectively, for Fitch's coverage universe in 2014. However, returning cash to shareholders is a key priority for most firms, even though same-store sales (SSS) growth will be challenged and costs continue to rise. Dividends will garner a larger share of earnings and cash flow while share buybacks are viewed as a wildcard given the emphasis on shareholder returns and less restrictive covenants. Activist investors will remain focused on the sector, continuing to pressure Darden Restaurants, Inc. (Darden; IDR: 'BBB-'/Stable) and Bob Evans Farms, Inc. (Not Rated) to undertake actions to enhance returns. Fitch expects Darden to stay committed to its existing operating strategy but is monitoring developments carefully, as activists are a distraction to management and cause event risk to rise for bondholders. Leveraging events would be a negative rating trigger. The weak global economy, characterized by high unemployment and low GDP growth, and pressure on discretionary spending is expected to dampen food-away-from-home spending. Furthermore, increasing regulation portends higher wage and benefit cost. Fitch projects that SSS will average 2%-3% for the year, up slightly from 2013 due mainly to price and mix. Fitch also believes regulatory issues, including the Affordable Care Act, higher federal minimum wages, immigration reform, and reduced supplemental nutritional assistance, could all have adverse effects on the industry. Promotions will remain prominent in the industry but are likely to become more strategic due to concerns around restaurant-level profitability. Chains that appeal to higher income consumers, like Starbucks Corp. (IDR: 'A-'/Stable) should continue to outperform. Moreover, restaurants that can effectively drive traffic, like Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (IDR: Private Rating), which has outperformed peers, will be most successful in the on-going market share battle within the industry. The full report '2014 Outlook: U.S. Restaurants' is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' or by clicking on the link. Contact: Carla Norfleet Taylor, CFA Director +1-312-368-3195 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 W. Madison Street Chicago, IL 60602 Wesley Moultrie II, CPA Managing Director +1-312-368-3186 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: 2014 Outlook: U.S. Restaurants (Shareholder Demands to Rise, Even as Market Share Battle and Cost Pressures Continue) here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.