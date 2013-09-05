(Repeat for additional subscribers)
Sept 5 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings says short-term leases and
geographic and specific market segment concentration are viewed as limiting
qualitative rating factors for property investment companies (PIC) in the Gulf
Cooperation Council (GCC).
In the GCC the majority of office and residential lease period is typically one
year. Land and Industrial facilities can have long-term leases, up to 30 years.
However, they will usually have a break clause of less than one year. Fitch
assumes all leases break or rents are reset at the earliest possible opportunity
with conservative rental values and occupation rates. The short-term nature of
leases in the GCC exposes regional PIC to lease renewal risk. However, Fitch
notes the exception for prime and good secondary retail leases, which can be of
a longer stable nature with an average of around seven to eight years.
For example, Majid Al Futtaim Holding LLC (MAFH, BBB/Stable), benefits from an
average retail lease length of 8.1 years, which compares well with European
peers, a high-quality and diversified tenant base exhibiting an estimated above
95% lease renewal rate, and occupancy rate at 98%.
Another example is Jebel Ali Free Zone FZE (JAFZ, B+/Stable), whose rentals are
driven by land rent that constitutes almost 40% of its total rental income and
have a lease term of about 7.5 years on average and a high renewal rate, with
80% of companies established in the free zone before 2006 still operating there.
However, the other 60% of rents are contracted for a one-year term. As a result,
rental contracts representing almost two-thirds of rental income expire every
year.
Another limiting rating factor is the GCC regional players' geographic and
specific market segment concentration. Concentrated portfolios on shorter leases
are vulnerable to steeper declines in passing rental income in Fitch's rating
analysis. The risk is particularly high for free zones operators as they are
usually confined to one specific location, with the vast majority of tenants in
one specific sector. Although rent in the GCC is typically paid in advance,
during the economic downturn, some PICs granted grace periods and material rent
discounts to customers, resulting in an increase in accounts receivables with
low credit quality.
Fitch-rated EMEA investment-grade PICs exhibit relatively low interest coverage
and high leverage metrics compared with similarly rated non-property companies
thanks to the predictability of their income stream based on long lease terms
and low tenant default risk. However, this is not the case for most of the GCC
PICs, for which the shorter tenor and more concentrated tenants profile mean
that Fitch would expect them to exhibit metrics more in line with non-property
corporates.