The remedy of choice for underperforming residential mortgage loans has undergone a sea change of sorts over the last several months for U.S. RMBS servicers, according to the newest quarterly index from Fitch Ratings.

Once the norm, loan modifications have slowed notably while short sales have become the proverbial order of the day. For non-agency loans, short sales by bank servicers peaked at 51% in November 2012, an increase from 20% two years prior. Short sales among non-bank servicers have also increased, peaking at 16% in October 2012 from 11% two years prior. 'Loan modifications have fallen due partly to overall declines in mortgage delinquencies,' said Managing Director Diane Pendley. 'However, they may also have fallen out of favor since many modified loans have already failed and do not qualify for another modification.'

Fitch also notes that prime borrowers are more likely to accept a short sale, with 64% of recent liquidations being sold as short sales. Alt-A short sales are not far behind with 53%, and 42% for subprime loans. The increased use of short sales may also be the result of servicer's efforts to reduce the impact of foreclosure on borrowers who have re-defaulted loan modifications. Currently, the modification re-defaults after 24 months are 24% for prime, 36% for Alt-A, and 43% for subprime.

Another interesting trend that has developed is the wide disparity between bank and non-bank servicer practices in numerous areas like loans per employee, use of temporary staffing and perhaps most notably, staffing levels. Following a marked increase in late-2010, bank staffing levels have declined with defaulted loans either being resolved or transferred. At the same time, non-bank staffing levels have risen as their portfolios have increased. 'Increased use of non-bank servicers has been particularly evident on subprime loans due in part to their more aggressive use of loan mods and shorter overall timelines,' said Pendley.

