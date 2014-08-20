(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, August 20 (Fitch) The low interest environment has the U.S. trust and processing at a trough but longer-term upsides remain, according to a new Fitch Ratings report. The trust banks' revenues are very sensitive to higher short-term rates given their large and relatively short-duration securities portfolios. These portfolios could quickly be reinvested at higher rates, as well as from the potential alleviation of money market waivers for some institutions. Although low interest rates have prevented stronger revenue growth at these banks over the last several years, Fitch believes that overall returns on equity have remained satisfactory from a credit perspective. The trust and processing banks have invested significantly in technology to upgrade systems and better manage operational risks. Fitch believes this risk is now better managed than in the pre-financial crisis years. Fitch notes that the most significant risk to the trust banks is a large operational loss that would cause a wave of client departures. On Aug. 14, 2014, in conjunction with its U.S. trust and processing bank peer review, Fitch affirmed the ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Corporation, Northern Trust Corporation and Brown Brothers Harriman. Fitch also upgraded the ratings for State Street Corporation. The Rating Outlook on all four banks is Stable. The trust banks have some of the highest ratings in Fitch's global financial institutions portfolio. The trust banks' business model creates large barriers to entry due to their size and scale, and a combination of market and operating factors have driven consolidation so that the segment is dominated by a few large players. The full report 'U.S. Trust and Processing Banks' is available at 'www.fitchratings.com.' Contact: Justin Fuller, CFA Senior Director +1-312-368-2057 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 W. Madison Street Chicago, IL 60602 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: U.S. Trust and Processing Banks (Earnings Sensitive to Higher Short-Term Rates) here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.