(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, April 28 (Fitch) Large US banks' financial results for
the first
quarter indicate a slowdown in asset quality improvement as loan
quality
measures near a cyclical trough, according to Fitch Ratings.
This trend may
pressure earnings if loan loss provisioning outstrips top line
revenue growth.
As provision expenses increased notably for some banks in 1Q14,
reserve releases
fell to $2.5bn among the 12 large US commercial banks from
$4.3bn last quarter.
We expect reserve releases to continue to decline and likely
reverse in 2014 as
there is little room for further improvement in asset quality.
The Office of the
Comptroller of the Currency has also heightened regulatory
scrutiny on the level
of loan loss reserves and the magnitude of releases.
Nonaccrual balances continue to moderate for the large banks,
but at a slowing
pace, while net charge-offs (NCOs) are likely nearing the bottom
of their
cyclical range. Industry NCOs for virtually all asset classes
were lower in 4Q13
than the prior 20 year average, with the notable exception of
still elevated
credit losses for home equity lines. While the averages are
distorted by the
huge losses during the financial crisis, Fitch expects some
reversion to the
mean in some areas, especially among auto loans and credit
cards, where loss
rates are likely unsustainably low.
Lenders are gradually lowering origination standards to
stimulate loan growth,
particularly in commercial and industrial, commercial real
estate, credit cards,
and auto loans. As a result, asset quality may deteriorate as
these lower
quality loans season, especially in a higher interest rate
environment that
could pressure the more marginal borrower. The most recent Fed's
senior loan
officer opinion survey from January generally indicated that
banks eased their
lending policy for C&I and CRE loans because of strong demand. A
modest fraction
of banks also reported eased credit card limits and loan rate
spreads on auto
loans.
Some loan growth in these asset classes will likely lead to a
building of
reserves over time, though loan growth remains lackluster. Total
period-end
loans for the large commercial banks as a group were essentially
flat from
year-end 2013, despite pockets of growth and a pickup in
utilization rates as
continued deleveraging in many consumer asset classes weighed
down total
balances.
A waning of reserve releases over time may pressure earnings for
banks where
results benefitted particularly from lower provision expenses.
Reserve releases
totalled 9% of pre-tax earnings on average for these banks
(excluding BAC which
reported a loss for the quarter). This is down from a 12%
average last quarter.
Assuming provision expenses rise with more robust economic
growth, the
individual impact maybe more muted. However, if provisioning
increases without
commensurate rise in top line revenue growth, bank profitability
may be
pressured.
For a complete rundown on first-quarter operating trends for US
banks, including
the CCAR stress testing results, see the special report "US
Banking Quarterly
Comment: 1Q13," published today at www.fitchratings.com.
Contact:
Julie Solar
Senior Director
Financial Institutions
+1-312-368-5472
Cynthia Chan
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1655
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research: U.S. Banking Quarterly
Comment: 1Q14
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.