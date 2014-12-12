(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Peer Review: German Landesbanken
here
FRANKFURT/LONDON, December 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings sees
significant dispersion
in the German Landesbanken sector which is reflected by their
varied business
performance. This has also led to different rating actions on
some of the
Landesbanken's Viability Ratings (VR) in 2014.
The southern Landesbanken (Landesbank Hessen-Thueingen
Girozentrale (Helaba;
A+/Stable), Landesbank Baden-Wuerrtemberg (LBBW; A+/Negative),
Landesbank Saar
(SaarLB; A/Negative) and Bayerische Landesbank (Bayern LB;
A+/Negative),
following the sale of its Hungarian subsidiary MKB Z.r.t), are
well positioned
to refocus on their regionally and customer driven business
franchise following
the substantial wind down of risky exposure on their balance
sheets in recent
years.
However, the northern Landesbanken (Norddeutsche Landesbank
Girozentrale
(NORD/LB; A/Negative), Bremer Landesbank Kreditanstalt Oldenburg
- Girozentrale
(Bremer LB; A/Negative) and HSH Nordbank AG (A-/Negative))
remain under pressure
from their shipping exposure in particular; HSH is also required
to wind down
its still-large restructuring unit in line with EU requirements.
A robust economic environment in Germany for 2014 helped
Landesbanken to remain
profitable but we see further need to address structural
challenges such as the
high reliance on net interest income, low fee income levels and
a high cost
base.
We expect the Landesbanken's asset quality to remain robust for
now but believe
quality and earnings to be sensitive to changes in the economic
cycle in
Germany. Furthermore we do not expect a sustainable recovery in
the shipping
industry before end-2015.
Landesbanken have improved capital and leverage ratios in recent
years, but the
banks' ability to strengthen capital further is constrained by
their limited
internal capital generation capacity. We do not see funding as a
challenge for
the Landesbanken in the current environment. Funding access is
good thanks a
large and stable investor base in the form of the highly-liquid
savings banks',
and funding requirements have declined as the Landesbanken have
shrunk their
balance sheets since the financial crisis. We expect all
Landesbanken to meet
the Liquidity Coverage Ratio requirement in 2015.
Fitch will review the Landesbanken's Issuer Default Ratings in
1H15 and will
base its support considerations on direct institutional support
instead of
sovereign support. This is likely to lead to a withdrawal of the
banks' Support
Rating Floors. Fitch will comment on the factors driving its
future view on
support in 1H15.
Contact:
Roger Schneider, CIIA
Director
+49 69 768076 242
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Taunusanlage 17
D- 60325 Frankfurt am Main
Michael Dawson-Kropf
Senior Director
+49 69 768076 113
Krista Davies
Associate Director
+ 44 203 530 1579
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Landesbank Baden-Wuerttemberg
here
Landesbank Saar
here
Norddeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale
here
Norddeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale
here
HSH Nordbank AG
here
Bremer Landesbank Kreditanstalt Oldenburg - Girozentrale
here
Bayerische Landesbank - Amended
here
Bayerische Landesbank - Public Sector Pfandbriefe
here
Bayerische Landesbank - Ratings Navigator
here
Landesbank Saar
here
Landesbank Saar - Ratings Navigator
here
HSH Nordbank AG - Ratings Navigator
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.