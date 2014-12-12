(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Peer Review: German Landesbanken here FRANKFURT/LONDON, December 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings sees significant dispersion in the German Landesbanken sector which is reflected by their varied business performance. This has also led to different rating actions on some of the Landesbanken's Viability Ratings (VR) in 2014. The southern Landesbanken (Landesbank Hessen-Thueingen Girozentrale (Helaba; A+/Stable), Landesbank Baden-Wuerrtemberg (LBBW; A+/Negative), Landesbank Saar (SaarLB; A/Negative) and Bayerische Landesbank (Bayern LB; A+/Negative), following the sale of its Hungarian subsidiary MKB Z.r.t), are well positioned to refocus on their regionally and customer driven business franchise following the substantial wind down of risky exposure on their balance sheets in recent years. However, the northern Landesbanken (Norddeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale (NORD/LB; A/Negative), Bremer Landesbank Kreditanstalt Oldenburg - Girozentrale (Bremer LB; A/Negative) and HSH Nordbank AG (A-/Negative)) remain under pressure from their shipping exposure in particular; HSH is also required to wind down its still-large restructuring unit in line with EU requirements. A robust economic environment in Germany for 2014 helped Landesbanken to remain profitable but we see further need to address structural challenges such as the high reliance on net interest income, low fee income levels and a high cost base. We expect the Landesbanken's asset quality to remain robust for now but believe quality and earnings to be sensitive to changes in the economic cycle in Germany. Furthermore we do not expect a sustainable recovery in the shipping industry before end-2015. Landesbanken have improved capital and leverage ratios in recent years, but the banks' ability to strengthen capital further is constrained by their limited internal capital generation capacity. We do not see funding as a challenge for the Landesbanken in the current environment. Funding access is good thanks a large and stable investor base in the form of the highly-liquid savings banks', and funding requirements have declined as the Landesbanken have shrunk their balance sheets since the financial crisis. We expect all Landesbanken to meet the Liquidity Coverage Ratio requirement in 2015. Fitch will review the Landesbanken's Issuer Default Ratings in 1H15 and will base its support considerations on direct institutional support instead of sovereign support. This is likely to lead to a withdrawal of the banks' Support Rating Floors. Fitch will comment on the factors driving its future view on support in 1H15. Contact: Roger Schneider, CIIA Director +49 69 768076 242 Fitch Deutschland GmbH Taunusanlage 17 D- 60325 Frankfurt am Main Michael Dawson-Kropf Senior Director +49 69 768076 113 Krista Davies Associate Director + 44 203 530 1579 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Landesbank Baden-Wuerttemberg here Landesbank Saar here Norddeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale here Norddeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale here HSH Nordbank AG here Bremer Landesbank Kreditanstalt Oldenburg - Girozentrale here Bayerische Landesbank - Amended here Bayerische Landesbank - Public Sector Pfandbriefe here Bayerische Landesbank - Ratings Navigator here Landesbank Saar here Landesbank Saar - Ratings Navigator here HSH Nordbank AG - Ratings Navigator here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.