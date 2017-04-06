(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Unnatural Real Interest Rates
here
LONDON, April 06 (Fitch) Borrowers should prepare for a
significant shift in the
global interest rate environment in the next few years, Fitch
Ratings says.
Fitch expects US real interest rates to increase to levels that
are more closely
aligned with US economic growth potential.
"With the Fed having now achieved its inflation and employment
objectives,
becoming more focussed on the risk of labour market tightening
and starting to
discuss the unwinding of its balance sheet, we expect interest
rate
normalisation will take place by 2020 and that the Fed Funds
rate will reach
3.5% to 4%," said Brian Coulton, Chief Economist at Fitch.
This estimate is above the Fed's current "DOTS" projection for
the long term and
substantially higher than current financial market expectations
for US rates in
three years' time. It would also imply a sizeable upward shift
in bond yields to
the 4% to 5% range as long-term expectations for the Fed Funds
rate adjust.
The fall in US real interest rates (i.e. nominal rates adjusted
for inflation)
has been one of the most striking macroeconomic trends over the
last decade or
so and has gone well beyond what can reasonably be explained by
shifts in
economic growth or inflation performance.
One school of thought puts this shift down to long-term
fundamental changes in
the real economy that have boosted the supply of savings at the
same time as the
demand for funds for investment has diminished. Demographic
changes, rising
inequality and an emerging market (EM) savings glut are claimed
to have pushed
out the supply of savings, while lower public investment,
falling capital goods
prices and an increase in the risk premiums required for private
investment
projects are seen as having driven down investment demand. The
fall in real
rates is seen as a lasting shift to a new 'equilibrium', where
the relative
price of savings is permanently lower and real interest rates
are unlikely to
rise much above zero per cent even over the medium to long term.
This view
appears consistent with market expectations that the nominal Fed
Funds rate will
not increase much beyond 2% - i.e. in line with the Fed's
inflation target -
even by 2020.
However in Fitch's view, this conclusion does not look robust.
US saving rates
actually fell as the working age share of the population
increased after 2000
and Fitch's calculations suggest that the increasing share of
the top quintile
in total household income (a group which has higher saving rates
than average)
is unlikely to have significantly raised the aggregate saving
ratio. Financial
linkages between the US and EM are weaker than those with other
advanced
countries and EM current account surpluses and FX reserve
accumulation have
fallen since 2014 without prompting a correction in US real
rates. Public
investment has fallen to historical lows but there could be
upward pressure over
the medium term. The relative price of capital goods has been
broadly stable
since the mid-2000s. Finally, rising risk premiums can just as
easily be
explained by distortions to government borrowing rates from
central bank
Quantitative Easing polices as by increased hurdle rates for
private investors.
An alternative view sees current exceptionally low real rates as
the outcome of
an elongated credit cycle whereby commercial bank and central
bank actions have
driven real rates away from equilibrium for an extended period.
The narrative
that accompanies this view highlights loose monetary conditions
in the US in the
early to mid-2000s, which set the scene for aggressive credit
creation and risk
pricing by commercial banks. These conditions contributed to the
sub-prime
crisis, which then saw central banks loosen monetary policy
aggressively to
minimise the impact of the crisis on the real economy. This view
implies that
real rates will revert to more normal levels - more closely
aligned with
economic growth - once the credit cycle has played out. Fitch
sees considerable
intuitive appeal in this characterisation.
A crucial question is where the economy lies in the current
credit cycle. This
boils down to the capacity of the US economic recovery to
withstand higher
interest rates. Aggregate macroeconomic data on debt burdens
suggest that it
can. The US household debt to income ratio has fallen to early
2000s levels,
household debt service ratios are at record lows and the
interest-coverage ratio
for the US corporate sector in aggregate is at a multi-decade
high.
"If the credit cycle view of US real rates is correct and if the
cycle is nearly
over, the implication is that nominal US interest rates will
adjust quite
sharply in the next few years," added Coulton.
Fitch's assessment of US potential real GDP growth is around 2%,
which would
imply a real Fed Funds rate of 2% or slightly below. Given the
Fed's inflation
target of 2%, this would imply a nominal Fed Funds rate of 3.5%
to 4.0% once the
current cycle has ended and rates have normalised.
The report "Unnatural Real Interest Rates" examines the reasons
behind the fall
in US real interest rates to unprecedented lows since the global
financial
crisis. It is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking
the link above.
Additional sector specific reports on the impact of faster
interest rate
increases will follow from Fitch.
Contact:
Brian Coulton
Managing Director, Chief Economist
+44 20 3530 1140
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
