(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, September 26 (Fitch) Delinquency rates in Fitch-rated
Spanish SME
collateralised loan obligations (CLOs) have stabilised over the
last 12 months,
Fitch Ratings says. A stabilisation of delinquencies at high
levels is in line
with our expectations, which take account of the country's
economic recovery but
see collateral performance under pressure following almost five
years of
economic contraction.
Delinquencies have fallen to an average of 3.9% over the last 12
months,
compared with a peak of 5.3% in January 2013. The stabilisation
coincides with
an economic recovery that saw the country exit recession in 2H13
and post qoq
GDP increases of 0.4% and 0.6% in the first and second quarters
of 2014.
It is mirrored in the slowdown in the creation of non-performing
loans (NPLs) in
the Spanish banking system, and in the falling number of
corporate insolvencies,
where a decline in the share of real estate and construction
companies suggests
that stress is now felt more evenly across the economy. Banks
also appear more
willing to extend fresh credit lines to solvent corporates,
including SMEs.
Transactions have continued to delever as a result of
amortisation, building
credit enhancement mainly for senior notes that offsets high
delinquency levels.
The majority of upgrades during the last year related to senior
notes that were
constrained by Spain's country ceiling, after this was raised to
'AA+' in April
when we upgraded Spain's sovereign rating one notch to 'BBB+'.
Junior notes remain more exposed to asset quality as the credit
enhancement
provided by reserve funds has been increasingly depleted by
delinquencies
rolling into default (loans in SME CLOs that are delinquent for
12 months and
longer are classified as defaulted and are excluded from the
delinquency data).
A discussion of asset and ratings performance of SME CLOs across
Europe can be
found in our latest 'European SME CLO Performance Tracker',
published Wednesday
and available at www.fitchratings.com.
Contact:
Juan Garcia
Senior Director
Structured Finance
+34 91 702 5774
Fitch Ratings Espana, S.A.U.
Plaza de Colon 2. Torre II. Planta 5.
Madrid, 28046, Spain
Laurent Chane-Kon
Senior Director
Structured Finance
+44 20 3530 1401
Mark Brown
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1588
Media Relations: Pilar Perez, Barcelona, Tel: +34 93 323 8414,
Email:
pilar.perez@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
European SME Performance Tracker
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.