(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, September 26 (Fitch) Delinquency rates in Fitch-rated Spanish SME collateralised loan obligations (CLOs) have stabilised over the last 12 months, Fitch Ratings says. A stabilisation of delinquencies at high levels is in line with our expectations, which take account of the country's economic recovery but see collateral performance under pressure following almost five years of economic contraction. Delinquencies have fallen to an average of 3.9% over the last 12 months, compared with a peak of 5.3% in January 2013. The stabilisation coincides with an economic recovery that saw the country exit recession in 2H13 and post qoq GDP increases of 0.4% and 0.6% in the first and second quarters of 2014. It is mirrored in the slowdown in the creation of non-performing loans (NPLs) in the Spanish banking system, and in the falling number of corporate insolvencies, where a decline in the share of real estate and construction companies suggests that stress is now felt more evenly across the economy. Banks also appear more willing to extend fresh credit lines to solvent corporates, including SMEs. Transactions have continued to delever as a result of amortisation, building credit enhancement mainly for senior notes that offsets high delinquency levels. The majority of upgrades during the last year related to senior notes that were constrained by Spain's country ceiling, after this was raised to 'AA+' in April when we upgraded Spain's sovereign rating one notch to 'BBB+'. Junior notes remain more exposed to asset quality as the credit enhancement provided by reserve funds has been increasingly depleted by delinquencies rolling into default (loans in SME CLOs that are delinquent for 12 months and longer are classified as defaulted and are excluded from the delinquency data). A discussion of asset and ratings performance of SME CLOs across Europe can be found in our latest 'European SME CLO Performance Tracker', published Wednesday and available at www.fitchratings.com. Contact: Juan Garcia Senior Director Structured Finance +34 91 702 5774 Fitch Ratings Espana, S.A.U. Plaza de Colon 2. Torre II. Planta 5. Madrid, 28046, Spain Laurent Chane-Kon Senior Director Structured Finance +44 20 3530 1401 Mark Brown Senior Director Fitch Wire +44 20 3530 1588 Media Relations: Pilar Perez, Barcelona, Tel: +34 93 323 8414, Email: pilar.perez@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: European SME Performance Tracker here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.