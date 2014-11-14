(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE/SYDNEY, November 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that
the credit
profiles of the casinos in Singapore are likely to remain
resilient, even though
a decline in international visitor arrivals to the country will
see a weakening
of gaming growth in Singapore.
Both Genting Singapore Plc (GENS; A-/Stable) and Marina Bay
Sands (MBS) are
mature gaming properties that will be able to withstand narrower
EBITDA margins
for the next 12 to 18 months without impairing their underlying
credit profiles.
Longer term however, the Singapore casinos will face increasing
regional
competition from new casinos in the Philippines, Macau and,
potentially, Japan.
The 6% decline in international visitor arrivals to Singapore in
2Q14 from a
year earlier has had a strong impact on Singapore's casinos. The
sharp drop in
arrivals from China, an important VIP market for the two
casinos, reflects the
slower economic growth, recent corruption crackdown and credit
tightening. Fitch
believes the sharp contraction in revenue from the VIP segment
is temporary and
that VIP numbers will improve in the latter part of 2015.
The lower Chinese inbound visitors also reflects the
implementation of new rules
in October 2013 that address practices such as coercive shopping
trips, and low
price-low quality tours. They have also been affected by the
disappearance of
Malaysia Airlines flight MH370, the abduction of Chinese
visitors in Sabah and
political unrest in Thailand.
GENS's net gaming revenue fell 21% in 3Q14 from a year earlier
to SGD477m. The
performance of its non-gaming businesses, which include hotels,
theme parks, and
retail outlets was mostly unchanged. GENS reported a lower,
though still robust,
EBITDA margin of 39% compared with 44% in 3Q13.
GENS's credit profile is supported by its net cash position. It
had SGD3.19bn in
readily available cash as of 30 September 2014, compared with
its SGD3.05bn of
gross adjusted debt (which includes a 50% equity credit for the
SGD2.28bn
perpetual capital securities).
MBS's earnings were more resilient than GENS's during 3Q14,
largely due to a
favourable business mix as it grabbed a larger share of the
stable higher-margin
mass-market segment. However there is no certainty that it will
be able to
sustain this trend in the coming 12 to 18 months, especially
because its hotel
is in the more cyclical luxury category. MBS's net gaming
revenue fell 8.7% to
SGD573.5m. Its non-gaming businesses performed well, helping to
narrow the
decline in revenue (the sum of net gaming revenue and non-gaming
revenue) to 5%
to SGD948.79m. Its EBITDA margin fell by 50bp to a still robust
47.8%.
MBS' net debt to trailing 12 months EBITDA is moderate at 2.2x
as of 30
September 2014. Fitch estimates that a 25% decline in MBS'
EBITDA in US dollar
terms would result in its net debt to EBITDA ratio remaining
under a
still-acceptable 3.0x.
Fitch does not expect the projected 5.7% rise in hotel rooms in
Singapore to
59,788 rooms in 2015 to adversely affect the hotel businesses of
both casinos,
which are currently operating at occupancy rates of at least
95%. Both
properties have distinct locational advantages and have captive
clientele in
their casino and non-gaming patrons. Also, hotels in Singapore
are operating at
near full capacity with an industry-wide occupancy rate of 90.4%
as of August
2014 (despite the lower tourist arrivals). The increase in hotel
rooms would
cater to stable visitor arrivals from Indonesia and India, and
rising tourist
traffic from South Korea and the US.
Contact:
Nandini Vijayaraghavan, CFA
Director
+65 6796 7216
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd
6 Temasek Boulevard
#35-05 Suntec Tower Four
Singapore 038986
Vicky Melbourne
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0325
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Leni Vu, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256
0326, Email:
Leni.Vu@fitchratings.com.
