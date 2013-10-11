(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE, October 11 (Fitch) Singapore-listed real estate
investment trusts
(REITs) are highly leveraged in a low-interest environment, and
face a looming
risk of rising supply in some sub-markets, says Fitch Ratings.
Nonetheless,
ratings pressures are buffered - for now - by our expectation of
stable
operating performance, the backing of strong sponsors especially
at the larger
REITs, and the continuing strength of the regulatory
environment.
A key risk is high FFO-adjusted net leverage, and ongoing
exposure to
refinancing risk in the (unlikely) event of loans not being
renewed or if asset
values plummet more than expected. Our latest un-weighted
average estimates this
at 6.64x across all three sub-markets - hospitality, industrials
and healthcare.
The high leverage is not a surprise, as several years of low
real interest rates
have raised asset values and also pushed up borrowing.
Expansionary capex has
exacerbated this in the hospitality sub-market. In a rising
interest-rate
environment, however, the REITS may be able to switch to secured
borrowings or
securitisation - given that the assets of the established REITs
are mostly
unencumbered.
Another risk is that of a potential drop in rental income amid
the imminent rise
in property supply. This is particularly salient for the
hospitality industry,
which is the most cyclical and leveraged of the REITs under
Fitch's coverage. It
is also important for industrial REITs which are likely to see a
significant
ramp-up in multi-user factory space by 2015. Declining rental
income and lower
asset valuations would almost certainly worsen the sector's
financial metrics.
Nonetheless, we see credit pressures as evenly balanced; and all
four of
Fitch-rated REITs carry a stable outlook - out of the 13 listed
companies in the
healthcare, industrial and hospitality sectors. This is for
three crucial
reasons.
First, operating metrics should remain generally stable. The
outlook for
healthcare is underpinned by an ageing population, medical
tourism and lease
agreements with a triple net clause that insulates the REITs
from increases in
operating expenses, property insurance and tax. Industrial REITs
benefit
somewhat from low vacancy rates, stable lease expiry tenors of
around three
years, competitive rental structures, and a high proportion of
single-tenanted
properties.
Meanwhile, certain hospitality REITs also benefit from
geographical
diversification, multiple asset categories (ranging from hotels
to serviced
residences), lease agreements that include a triple net lease
clause, and a rise
in tourist arrivals. But hospitality is more exposed to the risk
of a supply
overhang, not being matched by continuing or commensurate
tourism inflows.
Second, larger REITs in the sector are backed by strong
sponsors. Backers
include both well-established private- as well as public-sector
holding
companies with a track record of injecting stable and performing
properties, and
access to diversified and competitive funding sources.
Third, the regulatory environment remains robust, and limits
undue risk-taking
across the sector. Loan-to-value ratios are limited by the
Monetary Authority of
Singapore (MAS) to 60% for rated entities, and a more stringent
35% for unrated
entities. Moreover, the MAS also requires REITs to invest at
least 90% of their
assets in income-producing assets.
The upshot is that high leverage and an anticipated boost in
supply will not
inevitably result in unsustainable credit pressure across
Singaporean REITs.
This is because stable operating metrics, strong sponsor backing
and a robust
regulatory environment are important countervailing sources of
credit support.
Fitch's ratings coverage currently does not extend to
Singaporean logistics and
retail REITs.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
