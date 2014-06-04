(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Singapore REITs Sector -
Refinancing Flexibility
Counterbalances High Leverage
here
SINGAPORE, June 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a report
published today that
the refinancing flexibility of Singapore's real estate
investment trusts
(SREITs) counterbalances the sector's high leverage.
The report used the financial results of 29 of the 31 listed
SREITs and it found
that their loans to property value ratios are well below the
regulatory limit,
while their unencumbered assets comfortably cover their
unsecured creditors.
They also have healthy FFO interest coverage. FFO interest
coverage for the
sector rose to 4.8x in 2013 from 4.1x in 2012.
These mitigate the sector's high leverage, which the SREITs have
been able to
sustain due to low interest rates and rising asset values. The
refinancing
flexibility of the retail sector is marginally weaker, while
that of the
healthcare sector is stronger.
Key risks faced by SREITs include a likely slowdown in rental
income growth,
pressure on occupancy across most sub-sectors, and the threat of
a looming
interest rate shock against which SREITs as a sector appear
sufficiently
insulated.
Fitch expects the credit profiles of its rated SREITs to remain
unchanged and
therefore for their ratings to remain stable over the next 12-18
months. The
SREITs rated by Fitch are Mapletree Industrial Trust
(BBB+/Stable), Parkway Life
REIT (BBB/Stable), CDL Hospitality Trusts (BBB-/Stable), and Far
East
Hospitality Trust (BBB-/Stable).
The report "Singapore REIT Sector: Refinancing Flexibility
Counterbalances High
Leverage" is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking
the link above.
Contact:
Hasira De Silva, CFA
Director
+65 6796 7240
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd
6 Temasek Boulevard
35-05, Suntec Tower Four,
Singapore 038986
Nandini Vijayraghavan, CFA
Director
+65 6796 7216
Vicky Melbourne
Senior Director
Head of Industrials
South East Asia and Australasia Ratings
+612 8256 0325
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Related Research: Singapore REITs Sector Study: Debt Levels
Increase Amidst
Strong Operating Conditions (dated 18 March 2013).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Singapore REIT Sector Study: Debt Levels Increase Amidst Strong
Operating
Conditions
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.