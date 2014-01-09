(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE, January 08 (Fitch) Singapore-based Oversea-Chinese
Banking Corp's
(OCBC, AA-/Stable) potential takeover of Hong Kong-based Wing
Hang Bank
(A-/Stable)) reflects its continuing drive to diversify its
business - and
especially with regard to greater China, which has long been
articulated as one
of its targeted markets. If the proposed acquisition is
successful, OCBC's
exposure to greater China should rise significantly - from 15%
of total loans to
around 25%. This could potentially weigh negatively on the
bank's credit
profile, as the credit, operating and regulatory risks are
higher in such
markets than in its home turf of Singapore.
The WHB acquisition would provide OCBC a more robust platform
for expanding into
China's large and rapidly growing market. However, the extent to
which the
ratings could be potentially pressured in the near-term depends
in part on the
cost of the acquisition and the manner of its financing.
The overseas expansion strategy of Singaporean banks is not a
new phenomenon,
and has been ongoing for the last decade. The Singaporean
banking system is
saturated, increasingly leveraged, and characterised by thin
margins, so a
greater reliance on regional markets for growth have become
integral to
Singaporean banks' operating strategies.
Regional expansion heightens the risk for the banks' profile,
but this has so
far been managed in a prudent manner, with a sound risk
management record and
the maintenance of high core capital. Singapore banks are
prepared to walk away
from transactions should there be constraints to gaining
control, as was evident
from the failed DBS/Danamon deal earlier in 2013.
The agency has highlighted in the past that that this trend is
likely to apply
downward pressure on the ratings of Singaporean banks in the
medium term. This
arises from the growing influence of high-growth but also
higher-risk markets
such as China, India and Indonesia on the banks' credit
fundamentals, through
their regional expansion and these economies' rising
interconnectedness -
especially with Hong Kong and Singapore.
The proposed takeover is not a binding offer, and would remain
subject to
regulatory approval. If it goes through, it would be OCBC's
largest acquisition
since its USD2.8bn purchase of Keppel Capital Holdings Ltd. in
2001.
WHB, with assets of USD26bn, is around 10% of the size of OCBC.
