SINGAPORE, December 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that it
expects its ratings on
Singapore Real Estate Investment Trusts (SREIT) to remain Stable
in 2015. The
agency expects hospitality REITs to face more downside risks
than other sectors.
Fitch's ratings span industrial, hospitality and healthcare
SREITs. The agency
has just published three reports on SREITs - one for each of the
above sectors.
Tourist arrivals into Singapore are likely to remain weak in
2015, due to softer
economic growth in China and higher inflation in Indonesia - two
key inbound
markets. Tourist arrivals in Singapore contracted by 3% in
January-August 2014
compared with the same period in 2013. In addition, the supply
of hotel rooms in
Singapore is set to increase by 6% in 2015, according to
industry data. However
the ratings of CDL Hospitality Trust (BBB-/Stable) and Far East
Hospitality
Trust (BBB-/Stable) are likely to remain unchanged in 2015,
cushioned by
moderate leverage and strong financing flexibility.
The sector outlook for 2015 on industrial SREITs is Stable,
supported by Fitch's
expectations of robust economic growth in Singapore and higher
growth in the
United States. The agency estimates that at least 30%-40% of the
tenants of
industrial SREITs cater directly to demand in the US. Key risks
faced by this
sector include a supply glut in warehouse and business park
space in Singapore.
However Fitch expects Mapletree Industrial Trust's (BBB+/Stable)
rating to
remain unchanged, helped by its granular portfolio of 84 assets,
which are
diversified across industries and asset types, as well as its
robust financial
profile and strong financing flexibility.
Fitch expects SREITs operating in the healthcare sector to
continue to benefit
from robust demand given the essential nature of their services,
rising income
levels, and rapidly ageing populations in key markets such as
Japan and
Singapore. These sector dynamics, combined with Parkway Life
REIT's (BBB/Stable)
long lease profiles, sufficiently hedged interest-rate risk and
strong
refinancing flexibility support the Stable Outlook on its
rating.
Each of these sectors are exposed to varying degrees of
refinancing and interest
rate risk in 2015, with the hospitality sector being the most
exposed by virtue
of having the highest portion of maturing debt during the year
and the lowest
proportion of fixed-rate debt.
The reports "2015 Outlook: Singapore Hospitality REITs - Weaker
Operating
Conditions may Eclipse Sound Financial Profiles", "2015 Outlook:
Singapore
Industrial REITs - Global Economic Recovery Supports a Stable
Outlook, Amid
Risks" and "2015 Outlook: Singapore Healthcare SREITs -
Resilient Demand to
Offset Subdued Economic Conditions in Key Markets" are available
at
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the links below.
Contact:
Hasira De Silva, CFA
Director
+65 6796 7240
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd
6 Temasek Boulevard
35-05 Suntec Tower Four
Singapore 038986
Nandini Vijayaraghavan, CFA
Director
+65 6796 7216
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
