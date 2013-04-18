April 18 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Issuance of new U.S. CLOs increased nearly five-fold in the first quarter compared to the same period in 2012, though issuance is likely to level off as the year progresses, according to Fitch Ratings.

The new rate of new CLOs coming to market rose substantially in first-quarter 2013 (1Q'13), finishing the quarter at over $26 billion (compared to $6 billion in 1Q'12). That said, the general consensus remains that new CLOs will finish the year in the $55 billion-$75 billion range. The primary reason is that much of the first quarter volume appears to be a result of "pulling forward" future transactions.

The main reason for this may be the FDIC's rule requiring banks to consider CLO investments among its "higher risk assets". The rule, which went into effect April 1, led many originators to accelerate new deals before the first quarter came to a close.

Nonetheless, appetite for CLO issuance remains robust. This in turn is likely to further highlight the numerous challenges facing CLO asset managers in the coming months. Among them is the imbalance in supply and demand for loans, along with the increase in "covenant-light" loan volume.

Kevin Kendra, Managing Director and head of U.S. Structured Credit for Fitch, discusses these and other CLO market trends in a more in-depth interview, which is available on Fitch's multimedia page at 'www.fitchratings.com'.