LONDON, September 12 (Fitch) Last week's announcement of the
resolution of two
small Slovenian banks underlines the authorities' determination
to tackle
weaknesses in the banking sector without imposing losses on
senior creditors,
Fitch Ratings says. But the banks involved are small and without
a timely
transfer of problem assets to the state-owned "bad bank", a
much-needed clean-up
of the system remains uncertain.
The overall clean-up costs could be underestimated by the
Slovenian government.
The EUR1bn guarantee issued by the sovereign to support the
liquidity of
Probanka and Factor Banka is large, particularly as these two
banks make up just
4.5% of banking sector assets. This indicates that the
contingent risks for the
sovereign could rise.
There is already significant divergence between official and
Fitch estimates of
bank recapitalisation costs. We estimate Slovenian banks could
need EUR2.8bn (8%
of GDP) of fresh capital, more than 2x the official estimate,
because we make
tougher assumptions on peak non-performing loan levels, their
coverage and
target capital ratios. In addition, the sovereign may also need
to provide
liquidity to support the transfer of assets to the bad bank.
However, our base
case remains that the sovereign can afford the bank
restructuring costs.
Non-performing loans have continued to increase and we believe
they have yet to
peak despite a recent slowing in the pace of economic
contraction. The uncertain
market conditions mean that agreeing an appropriate transfer
value for the bad
bank assets among several parties, including the European
Commission, is a
challenge. It is possible the asset transfer could be pushed
back again, having
already been extended by four months to October. The
sub-investment grade Issuer
Default Ratings of the three largest banks - NLB, NKBM and
Abanka - already
reflect significant uncertainty about timely provision of
sufficient support to
the banks.
The delays with the timing of asset transfers to the bad bank
increase the risk
that additional credit losses will arise as portfolios continue
to deteriorate.
Further weakening of capitalisation from loan impairment losses
could also lead
to further downgrades for the Viability Ratings of Slovenian
banks from already
low levels.
The announced wind-down of the two small banks has had limited
impact on
customer deposits within the system so far. However, the
Slovenian market is
highly interconnected and a sharp tightening of liquidity at
those two banks
could raise systemic risk.
We continue to believe that support will be forthcoming for the
largest banks,
so the recapitalisations will not involve losses for senior
creditors. The
treatment of bank depositors and senior creditors in the
resolution of the two
small banks supports this view. The resolution stipulates that
hybrid and other
subordinated debt will be subject to burden sharing, consistent
with new EU
state aid requirements introduced in August. But there is
significant
uncertainty, particularly in light of continued delays with
recapitalising the
banks, which is why the IDRs are low.
We expect further consolidation in the banking sector in the
medium term, which
combined with restructuring should help create a smaller number
of more
efficient and viable institutions. This could involve foreign
investors.
