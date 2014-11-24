(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SAO PAULO, November 24 (Fitch) A shift in Brazilian bank funding
sources over
the last 5 years has primarily benefited the country's small and
medium-sized
banks, according to a new report by Fitch Ratings.
The introduction of three new securities - Letras Financeiras,
Letras de Credito
Imobiliarias and Letras de Credito Agronegocio - has contributed
to improved
funding profiles at Brazil's smaller banks in the wake of the
Banco Panamericano
fraud five years ago, although larger institutions have also
benefited.
'Brazilian banks have exploited new instruments made available
by regulators to
attract funds and reduce overall funding costs' said Eduardo
Ribas, Director in
Fitch's Latin America Financial Institutions group.
'As a result, banks continue to seek diversified sources of
funding, and have
incorporated more of these new deposit-like securities improving
their overall
funding profile and favoring better asset and liabilities
management.'
These new securities have minimized the common but significant
limitations faced
by Brazil's small and mid-sized banks in markets where deposits
are concentrated
along large and nationwide banks. In addition, their longer
tenor increases the
stability of their financial profiles and enhances the maturity
asset and
liability management of their balance sheets.
While these new securities are increasingly large components of
small and
mid-size banks' funding base, larger financial institutions
still own the
majority share of outstanding securities.
Despite the advantages, lack of stress testing poses a potential
risk as the new
securities may behave differently under a serious system wide
liquidity crunch.
Because new sources of funding can distort loan to deposits
ratios, Fitch has
recalculated the loan to deposits ratio for Brazilian banks to
include the
liabilities related to the new securities and provide a more
fair comparison
with banks in other markets.
The full report 'Demystifying the Loan to Deposits Ratio in
Brazil' is available
at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
