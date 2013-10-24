Oct 24 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has published a fourth report in a series under the banner 'SME Market Review'. The report compares SME funding across selected European countries: Germany, the UK, Spain and Italy. SMEs remain reliant on bank loans for external finance. While there have been recent initiatives for SMEs to access capital market funding it is still early days to assess whether these new sources of funding would grow sustainably and offer an alternative to bank loans.

After the credit boom, bank lending has contracted sharply, not only in the peripheral zone but also in the UK. Only Germany is reporting a marginal growth in lending to businesses. German SMEs also benefit from the cheapest bank loan funding since the beginning of the decade. In contrast loan interest rates and loan margins over Euribor in Spain and Italy have increased gradually over the past two years due to the increased funding costs of banks in the periphery and the persistent recessionary environment.

SME CLOs could play an important role in stimulating lending to businesses. Throughout the crisis they have remained a crucial tool for banks to access cheap funding from the European Central Bank repo facility. However despite the placement of two SME CLO transactions this year they will remain uneconomic unless the return sought by investors is reduced or the margins on SME loans increase.

