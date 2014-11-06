(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, November 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that Societe Generale's (SG; A/Negative/a-) 3Q14 results benefited from lower impairment charges and the absence of material litigation provisions, which balanced out pressure on revenue. SG generated a 7% return on equity (ROE) for the quarter. The bank continued to strengthen its balance sheet in 3Q14 as capital and liquidity improved further and reported a 10.4% full-applied common equity tier 1 (CET1) ratio at end-3Q14. The results have no immediate effect on SG's ratings. We expect the performance of the bank's domestic banking businesses to remain under pressure, given the weak prospects for GDP growth, and believe that control on operating expenses and higher revenue growth in its foreign and in non-banking businesses will be key to achieving its 10% ROE target. SG reported EUR1.3bn 3Q14 pre-tax profit, adjusted for fair value of own debt losses (EUR4m) and debit valuation adjustments (DVA; EUR2m gain). This was up 1% yoy, excluding a EUR200m provision for litigation in 3Q13. If the decline in credit valuation adjustments (CVA) is also excluded, pre-tax profit was up 14% yoy. Most of the yoy increase came from lower impairment charges, mainly in the legacy portfolio and in the financing and advisory business. Impairment charges from the legacy assets have been low since end-2013, and we do not expect any material loss in this portfolio in the coming quarters as the portfolio is now fairly small and most of the low quality assets have been disposed of. SG's 3Q14 net revenue declined 1.8% yoy, while operating expenses increased 3.2% yoy, caused by a change in consolidation scope. We expect SG's French retail banking business, which drove a third of its operating profit in 3Q14 (excluding the corporate centre), to continue to generate solid recurring earnings (EUR478m operating profit in 3Q14, stable yoy but down 6% qoq). Nonetheless, revenue growth in SG's French retail banking business is likely to remain subdued as GDP growth remains weak and interest rates low. Outstanding loans declined 1.7% yoy, mainly because of a 2.2% decline in corporate loans, but stabilised during the quarter. Net interest income and fees and commissions stabilised in 3Q14, whereas loan impairment charges (LICs) continued to decline, to 51bp of customer loans in 3Q14 on an annualised basis (57bp in 2Q14; 63bp in 3Q13). SG's global banking and investor solutions (GBIS) business includes its global markets, financing and advisory activities, securities services and asset and wealth management businesses. The division generated a 16% ROE in 9M14, already achieving its 15% target for 2016, although this was partly due to loan loss reserve release in the financing business (GBIS's LICs were 6bp of customer loans in 3Q14 on an annualised basis). In global markets, SG's revenue was down 11% yoy (excluding CVA and DVA) although 3Q13 had been somewhat more resilient for SG than for its global trading and universal peers. Revenue in the equities business fell 20% yoy and 13% qoq (excluding CVA and DVA), as the low volumes in flow equity derivatives offset a more resilient performance in structured and listed products. In fixed income, revenue was flat yoy (excluding CVA/DVA) and unable to repeat the seasonally solid performance seen in 2Q14 as it fell 11% qoq, despite satisfactory performance in structured products in Asia and firm volumes in emerging market and foreign exchange activity. Operating profit in SG's financing and advisory business in 3Q14 increased 90% yoy to EUR182m as results benefited from low LICs, which declined to EUR4m from EUR61m in 3Q13, and from improved revenue. We expect LICs in this business to remain volatile due to the larger size of exposures, and LICs are likely to tick up moderately in coming quarters. Revenue was underpinned by solid underwriting volumes and higher lending volumes (14% yoy). SG maintained a firm control of operating expenses in the business as the cost/income ratio stood at a satisfactory 63% in 3Q14. Operating profit in the international retail banking and financial services (IRBFS) businesses increased 1% yoy at constant scope and exchange rate. Both the financial services and insurance parts of IRBFS, which together drove 10% of the group's operating profit in 3Q14, continued to post robust recurring operating profit at EUR146m (6% yoy) and EUR120m (5% yoy) respectively. There was particularly strong momentum in car fleet financing (10% volume growth yoy) and in life insurance. The international retail banking business posted stable operating profit in 3Q14 (0.6% at constant scope and exchange rate), but LICs went up again to 128bp of customer loans in 3Q14 on an annualised basis, after a sharp decline in 2Q14 (106bp). Most of the increase came from Romania, where SG posted a EUR46m operating loss in 3Q14. The performance of the international retail banking businesses continued to be driven by satisfactory operating profit in the Czech Republic (EUR111m, -8% yoy) and firm earnings in Africa and Mediterranean basin (EUR88m, 68% yoy on higher revenue and cost control). SG reported a small operating profit of EUR6m in Russia in 3Q14. Contribution to SG's revenue declined as the rouble continued to depreciate, although revenue in Russia was stable yoy at constant exchange rate. LICs in Russia increased 26% at constant exchange rates, and we expect them to remain elevated due to the weak economic growth in the country and economic and political uncertainty in the region. SG's direct exposure to its Russian subsidiaries at end-3Q14 amounted to EUR3.2bn in equity and EUR1.6bn in funding. The bank continued to strengthen its capitalisation, which we consider adequate and in line with its global trading and universal bank peers. SG's 10.4% fully applied Basel III CET1 ratio improved 20bp qoq, largely on retained earnings. SG has not yet implemented prudent valuation adjustments, but the bank expects the effect of these adjustments to be small at about 10bp when they are implemented in 4Q14. The bank's CRDIV leverage ratio reached 3.8% at end-3Q14, but this ratio includes hybrid instruments that are subject to phase-out under Basel III (around 50% of total additional Tier 1 capital at end-3Q14). This ratio is above the expected 3% regulatory threshold in the eurozone and compares adequately with those of European peers, although it remains well below Basel III leverage ratios reported by SG's US peers. SG's liquidity remains sound, and the bank reported a 100% loan/deposit ratio at end-3Q14 as deposit growth remained firm. Its liquidity coverage ratio remained above 100%. The bank's buffer of liquid assets amounted to EUR144bn at end-3Q14, covering 154% of its wholesale funding maturing within one year. SG's liquid asset buffer has gradually declined over past quarters, in line with the bank's reduction of its short-term wholesale funding. At end-3Q14 it included EUR41bn deposits with central banks, EUR79bn of high quality liquid assets, net of haircut, and EUR24bn other central bank-eligible assets. Contact: Christian Scarafia Senior Director +44 20 3530 1399 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Francois-Xavier Marchand Associate Director +33 1 44 29 91 46 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. 