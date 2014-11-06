(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, November 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that Societe
Generale's (SG;
A/Negative/a-) 3Q14 results benefited from lower impairment
charges and the
absence of material litigation provisions, which balanced out
pressure on
revenue. SG generated a 7% return on equity (ROE) for the
quarter. The bank
continued to strengthen its balance sheet in 3Q14 as capital and
liquidity
improved further and reported a 10.4% full-applied common equity
tier 1 (CET1)
ratio at end-3Q14. The results have no immediate effect on SG's
ratings.
We expect the performance of the bank's domestic banking
businesses to remain
under pressure, given the weak prospects for GDP growth, and
believe that
control on operating expenses and higher revenue growth in its
foreign and in
non-banking businesses will be key to achieving its 10% ROE
target.
SG reported EUR1.3bn 3Q14 pre-tax profit, adjusted for fair
value of own debt
losses (EUR4m) and debit valuation adjustments (DVA; EUR2m
gain). This was up 1%
yoy, excluding a EUR200m provision for litigation in 3Q13. If
the decline in
credit valuation adjustments (CVA) is also excluded, pre-tax
profit was up 14%
yoy.
Most of the yoy increase came from lower impairment charges,
mainly in the
legacy portfolio and in the financing and advisory business.
Impairment charges
from the legacy assets have been low since end-2013, and we do
not expect any
material loss in this portfolio in the coming quarters as the
portfolio is now
fairly small and most of the low quality assets have been
disposed of. SG's 3Q14
net revenue declined 1.8% yoy, while operating expenses
increased 3.2% yoy,
caused by a change in consolidation scope.
We expect SG's French retail banking business, which drove a
third of its
operating profit in 3Q14 (excluding the corporate centre), to
continue to
generate solid recurring earnings (EUR478m operating profit in
3Q14, stable yoy
but down 6% qoq). Nonetheless, revenue growth in SG's French
retail banking
business is likely to remain subdued as GDP growth remains weak
and interest
rates low. Outstanding loans declined 1.7% yoy, mainly because
of a 2.2% decline
in corporate loans, but stabilised during the quarter. Net
interest income and
fees and commissions stabilised in 3Q14, whereas loan impairment
charges (LICs)
continued to decline, to 51bp of customer loans in 3Q14 on an
annualised basis
(57bp in 2Q14; 63bp in 3Q13).
SG's global banking and investor solutions (GBIS) business
includes its global
markets, financing and advisory activities, securities services
and asset and
wealth management businesses. The division generated a 16% ROE
in 9M14, already
achieving its 15% target for 2016, although this was partly due
to loan loss
reserve release in the financing business (GBIS's LICs were 6bp
of customer
loans in 3Q14 on an annualised basis).
In global markets, SG's revenue was down 11% yoy (excluding CVA
and DVA)
although 3Q13 had been somewhat more resilient for SG than for
its global
trading and universal peers. Revenue in the equities business
fell 20% yoy and
13% qoq (excluding CVA and DVA), as the low volumes in flow
equity derivatives
offset a more resilient performance in structured and listed
products. In fixed
income, revenue was flat yoy (excluding CVA/DVA) and unable to
repeat the
seasonally solid performance seen in 2Q14 as it fell 11% qoq,
despite
satisfactory performance in structured products in Asia and firm
volumes in
emerging market and foreign exchange activity.
Operating profit in SG's financing and advisory business in 3Q14
increased 90%
yoy to EUR182m as results benefited from low LICs, which
declined to EUR4m from
EUR61m in 3Q13, and from improved revenue. We expect LICs in
this business to
remain volatile due to the larger size of exposures, and LICs
are likely to tick
up moderately in coming quarters. Revenue was underpinned by
solid underwriting
volumes and higher lending volumes (14% yoy). SG maintained a
firm control of
operating expenses in the business as the cost/income ratio
stood at a
satisfactory 63% in 3Q14.
Operating profit in the international retail banking and
financial services
(IRBFS) businesses increased 1% yoy at constant scope and
exchange rate. Both
the financial services and insurance parts of IRBFS, which
together drove 10% of
the group's operating profit in 3Q14, continued to post robust
recurring
operating profit at EUR146m (6% yoy) and EUR120m (5% yoy)
respectively. There
was particularly strong momentum in car fleet financing (10%
volume growth yoy)
and in life insurance.
The international retail banking business posted stable
operating profit in 3Q14
(0.6% at constant scope and exchange rate), but LICs went up
again to 128bp of
customer loans in 3Q14 on an annualised basis, after a sharp
decline in 2Q14
(106bp). Most of the increase came from Romania, where SG posted
a EUR46m
operating loss in 3Q14. The performance of the international
retail banking
businesses continued to be driven by satisfactory operating
profit in the Czech
Republic (EUR111m, -8% yoy) and firm earnings in Africa and
Mediterranean basin
(EUR88m, 68% yoy on higher revenue and cost control).
SG reported a small operating profit of EUR6m in Russia in 3Q14.
Contribution to
SG's revenue declined as the rouble continued to depreciate,
although revenue in
Russia was stable yoy at constant exchange rate. LICs in Russia
increased 26% at
constant exchange rates, and we expect them to remain elevated
due to the weak
economic growth in the country and economic and political
uncertainty in the
region. SG's direct exposure to its Russian subsidiaries at
end-3Q14 amounted to
EUR3.2bn in equity and EUR1.6bn in funding.
The bank continued to strengthen its capitalisation, which we
consider adequate
and in line with its global trading and universal bank peers.
SG's 10.4% fully
applied Basel III CET1 ratio improved 20bp qoq, largely on
retained earnings. SG
has not yet implemented prudent valuation adjustments, but the
bank expects the
effect of these adjustments to be small at about 10bp when they
are implemented
in 4Q14.
The bank's CRDIV leverage ratio reached 3.8% at end-3Q14, but
this ratio
includes hybrid instruments that are subject to phase-out under
Basel III
(around 50% of total additional Tier 1 capital at end-3Q14).
This ratio is above
the expected 3% regulatory threshold in the eurozone and
compares adequately
with those of European peers, although it remains well below
Basel III leverage
ratios reported by SG's US peers.
SG's liquidity remains sound, and the bank reported a 100%
loan/deposit ratio at
end-3Q14 as deposit growth remained firm. Its liquidity coverage
ratio remained
above 100%. The bank's buffer of liquid assets amounted to
EUR144bn at end-3Q14,
covering 154% of its wholesale funding maturing within one year.
SG's liquid
asset buffer has gradually declined over past quarters, in line
with the bank's
reduction of its short-term wholesale funding. At end-3Q14 it
included EUR41bn
deposits with central banks, EUR79bn of high quality liquid
assets, net of
haircut, and EUR24bn other central bank-eligible assets.
