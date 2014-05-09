(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS, May 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that Societe Generale's
(SG;
A/Negative/a-) 1Q14 results were resilient and benefited from a
decline in loan
impairment charges (LICs). SG's net income was hit by the
goodwill impairment of
its Russian subsidiary, signalling that the difficult operating
and political
environment in the region will likely weigh on operating
profitability at least
in the short-term.
For 1Q14, SG reported EUR1.3bn pre-tax profit adjusted for fair
value of own
debt losses (EUR158m), debit and credit valuation adjustments
(DVA/CVA; EUR57m
gain) and goodwill impairment (EUR525m). This was up 2% yoy and
27% qoq, after
adjusting for the EUR446m settlement charge from the European
Commission over
Euribor litigation in 4Q13. SG's 1Q14 adjusted pre-tax return on
total equity
was 12%.
Revenue from all the bank's business segments remained under
pressure due to low
customer demand in France, weak operating environments in some
of its eastern
European markets and less favourable capital market conditions.
Nonetheless,
this was partly offset by satisfactory cost reduction, and the
bank's adjusted
pre-tax profit was also helped by a sharp decline in LICs,
mainly in its French
retail banking and international retail banking and financial
services (IRBFS)
businesses.
SG's French retail banking business is the main source of
earnings generation,
contributing one third of 1Q14 pre-tax profit. The bank's
franchise continued to
generate satisfactory profitability in 1Q14, with a 20% pre-tax
return on
allocated equity. However, Fitch believes that earnings will
likely continue to
suffer from persistent weak domestic loan demand and low
interest rates, as is
the case with domestic French peers. SG's average outstanding
customer loan
amount fell 2.5% yoy in 1Q14. Revenue was stable yoy but down 4%
qoq, as
pressure on servicing fees offset a rise in financial fees (8.1%
yoy).
Profitability should be helped by further cost efficiencies and
reduced LICs in
the French retail banking business. LICs declined sharply to
51bp of gross loans
in 1Q14 on an annualised basis, from 74bp in 4Q13, mainly
because of lower LICs
in the corporate loan portfolio. Nonetheless, LICs could rise
again if the
domestic economy does not improve.
SG's global banking business, which includes its global markets
and financing
and advisory businesses, reported a 19% yoy decline in operating
income although
1Q13 had been a particularly strong quarter for the division. SG
generated a
sound pre-tax return on allocated equity of 20% in 1Q14
(allocating 10% Basel
III CET1 capital), in what remains seasonally a strong quarter.
As SG's capital
market business is roughly evenly split between fixed income and
equities, it is
less exposed to revenue volatility than if it had a strong bias
towards one of
the two segments, particularly in light of expected weaker fixed
income
performance for most of its peers.
Results in the global markets division was affected by more
difficult market
conditions; 1Q14 fixed income earnings dropped 32% yoy
(excluding DVA/CVA),
which was more pronounced than at most of its peers. Revenue in
its equities
business, which accounted for about 55% of global markets
revenue, remained more
resilient and declined only 2% yoy (excluding DVA/CVA). SG's
financing and
advisory business generated slightly lower revenue (-4% yoy), in
line with lower
lending and issuance volumes in the quarter. SG maintains a
solid franchise in
euro corporate bonds that should allow the bank to benefit from
any improvement
in client demand.
The bank's operating profit in IRBFS declined 7% yoy, due to
currency
depreciation against the euro at some overseas subsidiaries
(operating profit
rose 6% at constant exchange rate). Nonetheless, the
international retail
banking part of the business is suffering from a difficult
operating environment
in Russia and in Romania: LICs were around 100% of
pre-impairment operating
profit in these two markets. In addition, Fitch believes that
performance in
Russia may worsen if the operating environment in the country
becomes more
volatile. SG's operations in the Czech Republic continued to
report satisfactory
performance and were the largest contributor to operating profit
in 1Q14.
The financial services and insurance part of IRBFS enjoyed
increased business
volumes and continued to generate satisfactory returns on
allocated equity (21%
in 1Q14). The two businesses constitute solid pillars of the
IRBFS division's
profitability (around 60% of operating profit).
Fitch views SG's capital as sound. The bank's fully applied
Basel III common
equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio of 10.1% is within the peer group
average and
improved 10bp in 1Q14. The bank's CRD IV leverage ratio (based
on total CRD IV
Tier 1 capital, including additional Tier 1 instruments subject
to phase-out)
reached 3.6% on a fully applied basis at end-1Q14, above the
expected 3%
regulatory threshold, which compares adequately with European
peers.
Contact:
Christian Scarafia
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1399
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Francois-Xavier Marchand
Associate Director
+33 1 44 29 91 46
Media Relations: Francoise Alos, Paris, Tel: +33 1 44 29 91 22,
Email:
francoise.alos@fitchratings.com; Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44
20 3530 1153,
Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
