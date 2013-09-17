(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, September 17 (Fitch) The recent shift by Australian banks towards soft bullet rather than hard bullet covered bond issuance does not alter Fitch Ratings' assessment of discontinuity risk in the affected programmes. This is despite the fact that for some programmes soft bullet bonds provide stronger protection against the risk of payment interruption in the event of an issuer default. Our assessment of this risk, expressed via our Discontinuity Caps (D-Caps), is driven by the weakest of the documented liquidity gap protections for hard and soft bullet bonds, where both are issued from the same programme. During 2013 Australian covered bond issuers have increasingly chosen to issue soft bullet bonds with 12-month extendable maturities, rather than with a hard bullet redemption profile and a pre-maturity test triggered by an issuer downgrade below a certain rating. Up to end-August, of the 18 issues undertaken, 78% by number have been in the soft bullet maturity format. Issuing soft bullet bonds reduces the amount of liquid assets needed to collateralise bonds falling due within 12 months if an issuer's credit rating falls below certain trigger levels. In some programmes, more than half of outstanding issuance is now soft bullet. All covered bonds issued from a single covered bond programme are cross-collateralised and a default under one would cause a cross-default on others outstanding. Provisions relating to hard bullet covered bonds are therefore relevant to all covered bonds issued under a programme with both hard and soft bullet bonds outstanding. Under Fitch's covered bond criteria, three of the four largest Australian banks' covered bond programmes have a D-Cap of 2, indicating a high risk of payment interruption on a potential issuer default. This is mainly driven by weak 12-month pre-maturity tests for hard bullet maturity bonds after the default of the issuer. This pre-maturity test allows for a six-month cure period before asset sales become mandatory in order to meet scheduled hard-bullet covered-bond maturity in an issuer default. We assess the time needed to sell cover assets in Australia in a stressed market as 12 months. This makes the documented pre-maturity tests in these programmes a weak liquidity gap mitigant. We regard the use of soft bullet bonds as a way of minimising liquidity gap risk on a covered bond programme. But while programmes continue to include hard bullet issuance we will continue to look at the weakest link when assessing D-Caps to address the liquidity gap risk. We may widen the differential (by increasing the D-Cap) between covered bond ratings and the issuing bank's ratings if the proportion of outstanding hard bullet bonds fell to a sufficiently low level. Contact: Claire Heaton Director Covered Bonds +61 2 8256 0361 Fitch Australia Pty Limited Level 15, 77 King Street, Sydney NSW 2000 Mark Brown Senior Director Fitch Wire +44 203 530 1588 Media Relations: Iselle Gonzalez, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0326, Email: iselle.gonzalez@fitchratings.com; Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278, Email: sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.