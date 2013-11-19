(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Nominal home prices in Canada would fall by no more than 10% over the next five years in a down scenario after taking into account momentum and inflation, according to Fitch Ratings in a special report.

Though Fitch projects a decline in home prices, there are several factors that could point to a 'soft landing' where nominal prices simply flatten out or experience relatively small reduction.

In real terms, however, long-term fundamentals, as evaluated by Fitch's sustainable home price model (SHP), identify the Canadian housing market as being 21% overvalued. Canadian national home prices have rapidly increased over 130% since 2001, outpacing income growth over the same period by over 80%. The story is the same for Canadian regions such as Ontario (overvalued by 21%), Alberta (15% overvalued) and British Columbia and Quebec (both overvalued by 26%).

The Canadian economy has a high level of exposure to increasing home prices, according to Director Stefan Hilts. 'Canadian buyers reaching for homes at high prices are pushing household leverage to record levels, leaving borrowers susceptible to interest rate shocks,' said Hilts. 'With a high level of employment and individual net worth tied to the value of the housing stock, a housing downturn could have serious consequences for the overall economy in Canada.'

Nonetheless, several factors could point to a 'soft landing' despite the 21% overvaluation in real home prices. 'The Canadian government has been very proactive with numerous policies specifically targeting a soft landing, which augurs for nominal home prices simply flattening out or seeing relatively small reductions,' said Hilts.

