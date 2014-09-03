(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, September 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says its sector
outlook for the
global reinsurance industry is negative, as intense market
competition and
sluggish cedent demand has resulted in a softening market for
reinsurers. In
addition, the high level of alternative capital leads us to
expect that prices
will continue to fall, and that terms and conditions will weaken
into 2015
across a wider range of business lines.
Despite growing headwinds, Fitch maintains a stable rating
outlook. This assumes
the base case scenario that over the next 12-18 months a
majority of reinsurers
will be able to maintain overall adequate profitability and
strong
capitalisation despite softening prices, and that any declines
in earnings will
be within ranges that current ratings can tolerate.
While ratings for most reinsurers are expected to be unchanged,
there is
heightened risk a select group of smaller monoline companies,
especially those
with property catastrophe books, could be downgraded or have
their Outlook
revised to Negative. In aggregate, this may be offset by
selective upgrades of a
small group of well-established larger and more diversified
players that are
viewed as most resilient to market conditions.
The persistence of low investment yields increases the risk of
adverse investor
behaviour as both reinsurers and investors seek higher returns.
The inflow of
alternative capital has included select use of hedge fund-based
investment
strategies, which not only impact their balance sheet quality,
but are designed
to provide a pricing advantage for the reinsurer that can
aggravate softening
markets.
Alternative reinsurance and changes in reinsurance purchasing
are likely to have
long-term implications. The growth of alternative capital is
viewed as a credit
negative for traditional reinsurers' ratings, as a significant
portion of
capital-market funds is expected to remain permanent. Thus,
Fitch views the
current soft market as not just a normal cycle but a sign of a
structural
change.
The full report, '2015 Outlook: Global Reinsurance' is available
at
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above.
Contact:
Martyn Street
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1211
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Brian Schneider
Senior Director
+1 312 606 2321
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
