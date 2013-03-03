(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Australian Banks' Operating
Environment
here
SYDNEY, March 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says a likely modest
weakening in
Australian banks' operating environment during 2013 is unlikely
by itself to
result in negative rating action. A more severe downturn could
drive negative
action although this is not the agency's base case.
In a report published today, Fitch says it expects Australian
banks' profit
growth to come under pressure in 2013, due to likely subdued
credit growth and a
potential rise in impairment charges. However, loan losses
should easily be
absorbed by pre-impairment operating profits, as Australian
banks are, and
should remain, among the most profitable in the world.
Fitch expects asset quality deterioration to result from slower
Australian
economic growth - the agency forecasts growth of 2.5% in 2013 -
as mining
investment nears its peak and some non-mining sectors struggle
with a high
Australian dollar and/or modest consumer confidence.
Such asset quality deterioration should be modest and
manageable. Profitability
at Australian banks should be able to easily absorb losses under
this scenario,
based on their strong domestic franchises, adequate asset
pricing, sound
underwriting and a conservative regulatory environment. A
significant rise in
loan losses during 2013 would require a more severe economic
downturn than
Fitch's base case.
Moderate household deleveraging and strong savings rates are
likely to continue,
assisting banks in further strengthening their funding profiles.
Australian
banks' reliance on wholesale funding, particularly from offshore
sources, is a
key weakness of the system, although this reliance has reduced
since 2008.
For further details, see the report "Australian Banks' Operating
Environment" on
www.fitchratings.com.
Contact:
Tim Roche
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0310
Fitch Australia Pty. Ltd.
Level 15, 77 King Street, Sydney NSW 2000
Andrea Jaehne
Director
+61 2 8256 0343
Media Relations: Iselle Gonzalez, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0326,
Email:
iselle.gonzalez@fitchratings.com.
