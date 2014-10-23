(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, October 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that Credit Suisse
Group AG
(Credit Suisse, A/Stable/a) made good progress towards its
end-2014 fully-loaded
Basel III common equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio target of above 10%
despite mixed
market conditions in both private banking and wealth management
(PB&WM) and
investment banking (IB). While Credit Suisse has largely
finalised the
repositioning of its investment bank, meeting its end-2015 4.5%
Swiss leverage
ratio target might require further repositioning or downscaling
of certain
business lines. The results have no immediate effect on Credit
Suisse's ratings.
In the third quarter of 2014 (3Q'14), Credit Suisse reported a
CHF983m pre-tax
profit adjusted for movements in its own credit spreads, up 17%
year-over-year
(yoy). The bank's total return on equity (7% in 3Q'14 excluding
movements in its
own credit spreads) is still being weighed down by exit and
litigation costs
relating to its non-strategic units. Excluding its non-strategic
units (but
including movements in its own credit spreads) Credit Suisse's
return on equity
stood at 11% in 3Q'14 (13% in 2Q'14), closer to its 15%
medium-term target.
Following its settlement with the U.S. authorities into the
assistance provided
to U.S. persons to evade or avoid paying tax in 2Q'14 (CHF1.6bn
pre-tax impact),
litigation provisions in 3Q'14 were markedly lower but remained
elevated
(notably in private banking and its non-strategic IB unit),
highlighting that
Credit Suisse - similar to its peers - continues to be exposed
to litigation and
regulatory risks.
Its IB division (excluding the non-strategic unit) remained
Credit Suisse's
largest earnings contributor, reporting pre-tax profit of
CHF995m in 3Q'14 and a
return on 'regulatory' capital (defined as equity less goodwill
and deferred tax
assets) of 17.1%. Pre-tax profit was marginally down qoq (-5%)
but significantly
higher yoy (up 43%) reflecting difficult trading conditions in
3Q'13.
Following the repositioning of its investment bank, Credit
Suisse's fixed income
franchises are clearly the bank's main IB revenue generators, as
fixed income
sales and trading accounted for around 45% of strategic IB
revenue in both 3Q'14
and 9M14. While its franchise is well diversified across
products and
geographies, Credit Suisse's focus on fixed income nonetheless
represents a
certain concentration risk and makes the bank sensitive to
adverse market or
regulatory developments in fixed income markets.
A slight quarter-over-quarter (qoq) improvement in IB revenues
(CHF3.4bn, up 1%
qoq and 24% yoy) was largely driven by improved fixed income
sales and trading
(CHF1.6bn, up 6% qoq and 50% yoy) which benefited from increased
volatility,
notably towards the end of the quarter. Securitised products and
emerging
markets, where Credit Suisse has strong global market shares,
performed
particularly well. The bank's credit franchise (which includes
leveraged
finance) saw more subdued activity in the quarter following
strong trading
activity in 6M14.
Underwriting and advisory revenue (CHF0.9bn, flat qoq, up 28%
yoy) benefited
from strong IPO activity (including Alibaba) but could be
negatively affected by
increased market volatility and uncertainty in 4Q'14.
Fitch expects Credit Suisse's PB&WM division to remain a strong
performer given
the bank's global franchise and plans to reduce operating
expenses further.
With CHF872m pre-tax profit, performance remained stable qoq and
improved 8%
yoy. Yoy improvement was almost entirely driven by lower
operating expenses as
the bank made progress in achieving its post-2015 cost saving
target of CHF950m
(benchmarked against its 6M11 annualised cost base). Revenue in
3Q'14 remained
unchanged qoq and yoy, largely reflecting the continued low
interest rate
environment.
Net new asset inflows, while lower qoq and yoy, remained solidly
positive
(around 3% of assets under management; annualised) with strong
inflows in
Asia-Pacific compensating for continued outflows in Western
Europe (largely
Switzerland) and to a lesser extent in its U.S. on-shore
business. The business'
net margin (excluding litigation provisions) remained stable at
27 basis points
(bps) while its gross margin (97bps) continued to narrow largely
due to
proportionally lower net interest income. Loan impairment
charges in Credit
Suisse's Swiss lending businesses remained negligible.
Credit Suisse's non-strategic IB division reported a 3Q'14
pre-tax loss of
CHF479m (65% higher qoq and 2% higher yoy) with almost half of
the loss being
litigation-related. However, progress in winding down positions
was good, with
risk-weighted assets (RWA) and leverage exposure being 20% and
15% lower
respectively. This includes commodities trading positions which
were transferred
to the non-strategic IB unit during 3Q'14 (USD1.4bn RWA, USD5bn
leverage
exposure). Meeting its end-2015 target of USD6bn RWA (USD12bn at
end-3Q'14) and
USD24bn leverage exposure (USD66bn at end-3Q'14) still looks
achievable.
The significantly smaller PB&WM non-strategic unit (CHF7bn RWA
and CHF14bn
leverage exposure) reported a CHF71m pre-tax profit in 3Q'14
largely as a result
of the sale of Credit Suisse's domestically-booked German
private banking
business.
After a 50bps decline in its fully-loaded CET1 ratio in 2Q'14
due to the U.S.
settlement, the ratio improved by 30bps in 3Q'14 (to 9.8%) and
Credit Suisse is
on track to meet its stated end-2014 of more than 10%. As the
bank's capital
ratios are largely hedged for currency effects, the U.S. dollar
appreciation
versus the Swiss Franc in 3Q'14, leading to CHF10bn higher RWA
(CHF279bn at
end-3Q'14), did not affect capital ratios.
Outstanding contingent convertible capital (CoCo) instruments at
end-3Q'14
amounted to around CHF17.6bn (or around 6% of RWA) providing
additional
protection for senior creditors. Credit Suisse's long-term
targets of 11%
fully-loaded CET1 ratio, 14% CET1 plus high trigger CoCos and
around 17.5% CET1
plus high and low trigger CoCos remain unchanged and
significantly above
expected 2019 regulatory requirements (10%, 13% and 17.05%
respectively).
Fitch's expectations that the bank will reach its targets and
maintain capital
ratios in line with peers are important to maintaining it at its
rating level.
Credit Suisse's Basel Tier 1 and Swiss total capital leverage
ratio (including
low and high trigger CoCos; on a fully-loaded basis) both
improved marginally in
3Q'14 (by around 10bps) to 3.3% and 3.8% respectively, but
leverage remains
higher than at its U.S. peers. The bank targets a 4.5%
fully-loaded Swiss
leverage ratio at end-2015 based on CHF2.5bn higher
Swiss-defined total capital
and CHF140bn lower leverage exposure. Around half of the
reduction in leverage
exposure is planned to come from winding down non-strategic
positions and
optimising the bank's group-wide liquidity management. The
remainder will be
achieved by further reducing leverage exposure in its business
lines, notably in
IB.
While the bank's new 4.5% Swiss leverage ratio target is
significantly above
current estimates for its 2019 regulatory requirement (4.1%),
applicable
requirements are being reviewed by a government-appointed expert
commission
which could result in higher leverage requirements.
Reflecting evolving regulatory requirements and in preparation
for total loss
absorption capacity (TLAC) requirements, Credit Suisse has
stated that it will
issue bail-in debt out of an entity linked to its holding
company in the next 12
months. Issue type and volumes have not yet been announced and
will largely
depend on national TLAC implementation in Switzerland.
