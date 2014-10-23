(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, October 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that Credit Suisse Group AG (Credit Suisse, A/Stable/a) made good progress towards its end-2014 fully-loaded Basel III common equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio target of above 10% despite mixed market conditions in both private banking and wealth management (PB&WM) and investment banking (IB). While Credit Suisse has largely finalised the repositioning of its investment bank, meeting its end-2015 4.5% Swiss leverage ratio target might require further repositioning or downscaling of certain business lines. The results have no immediate effect on Credit Suisse's ratings. In the third quarter of 2014 (3Q'14), Credit Suisse reported a CHF983m pre-tax profit adjusted for movements in its own credit spreads, up 17% year-over-year (yoy). The bank's total return on equity (7% in 3Q'14 excluding movements in its own credit spreads) is still being weighed down by exit and litigation costs relating to its non-strategic units. Excluding its non-strategic units (but including movements in its own credit spreads) Credit Suisse's return on equity stood at 11% in 3Q'14 (13% in 2Q'14), closer to its 15% medium-term target. Following its settlement with the U.S. authorities into the assistance provided to U.S. persons to evade or avoid paying tax in 2Q'14 (CHF1.6bn pre-tax impact), litigation provisions in 3Q'14 were markedly lower but remained elevated (notably in private banking and its non-strategic IB unit), highlighting that Credit Suisse - similar to its peers - continues to be exposed to litigation and regulatory risks. Its IB division (excluding the non-strategic unit) remained Credit Suisse's largest earnings contributor, reporting pre-tax profit of CHF995m in 3Q'14 and a return on 'regulatory' capital (defined as equity less goodwill and deferred tax assets) of 17.1%. Pre-tax profit was marginally down qoq (-5%) but significantly higher yoy (up 43%) reflecting difficult trading conditions in 3Q'13. Following the repositioning of its investment bank, Credit Suisse's fixed income franchises are clearly the bank's main IB revenue generators, as fixed income sales and trading accounted for around 45% of strategic IB revenue in both 3Q'14 and 9M14. While its franchise is well diversified across products and geographies, Credit Suisse's focus on fixed income nonetheless represents a certain concentration risk and makes the bank sensitive to adverse market or regulatory developments in fixed income markets. A slight quarter-over-quarter (qoq) improvement in IB revenues (CHF3.4bn, up 1% qoq and 24% yoy) was largely driven by improved fixed income sales and trading (CHF1.6bn, up 6% qoq and 50% yoy) which benefited from increased volatility, notably towards the end of the quarter. Securitised products and emerging markets, where Credit Suisse has strong global market shares, performed particularly well. The bank's credit franchise (which includes leveraged finance) saw more subdued activity in the quarter following strong trading activity in 6M14. Underwriting and advisory revenue (CHF0.9bn, flat qoq, up 28% yoy) benefited from strong IPO activity (including Alibaba) but could be negatively affected by increased market volatility and uncertainty in 4Q'14. Fitch expects Credit Suisse's PB&WM division to remain a strong performer given the bank's global franchise and plans to reduce operating expenses further. With CHF872m pre-tax profit, performance remained stable qoq and improved 8% yoy. Yoy improvement was almost entirely driven by lower operating expenses as the bank made progress in achieving its post-2015 cost saving target of CHF950m (benchmarked against its 6M11 annualised cost base). Revenue in 3Q'14 remained unchanged qoq and yoy, largely reflecting the continued low interest rate environment. Net new asset inflows, while lower qoq and yoy, remained solidly positive (around 3% of assets under management; annualised) with strong inflows in Asia-Pacific compensating for continued outflows in Western Europe (largely Switzerland) and to a lesser extent in its U.S. on-shore business. The business' net margin (excluding litigation provisions) remained stable at 27 basis points (bps) while its gross margin (97bps) continued to narrow largely due to proportionally lower net interest income. Loan impairment charges in Credit Suisse's Swiss lending businesses remained negligible. Credit Suisse's non-strategic IB division reported a 3Q'14 pre-tax loss of CHF479m (65% higher qoq and 2% higher yoy) with almost half of the loss being litigation-related. However, progress in winding down positions was good, with risk-weighted assets (RWA) and leverage exposure being 20% and 15% lower respectively. This includes commodities trading positions which were transferred to the non-strategic IB unit during 3Q'14 (USD1.4bn RWA, USD5bn leverage exposure). Meeting its end-2015 target of USD6bn RWA (USD12bn at end-3Q'14) and USD24bn leverage exposure (USD66bn at end-3Q'14) still looks achievable. The significantly smaller PB&WM non-strategic unit (CHF7bn RWA and CHF14bn leverage exposure) reported a CHF71m pre-tax profit in 3Q'14 largely as a result of the sale of Credit Suisse's domestically-booked German private banking business. After a 50bps decline in its fully-loaded CET1 ratio in 2Q'14 due to the U.S. settlement, the ratio improved by 30bps in 3Q'14 (to 9.8%) and Credit Suisse is on track to meet its stated end-2014 of more than 10%. As the bank's capital ratios are largely hedged for currency effects, the U.S. dollar appreciation versus the Swiss Franc in 3Q'14, leading to CHF10bn higher RWA (CHF279bn at end-3Q'14), did not affect capital ratios. Outstanding contingent convertible capital (CoCo) instruments at end-3Q'14 amounted to around CHF17.6bn (or around 6% of RWA) providing additional protection for senior creditors. Credit Suisse's long-term targets of 11% fully-loaded CET1 ratio, 14% CET1 plus high trigger CoCos and around 17.5% CET1 plus high and low trigger CoCos remain unchanged and significantly above expected 2019 regulatory requirements (10%, 13% and 17.05% respectively). Fitch's expectations that the bank will reach its targets and maintain capital ratios in line with peers are important to maintaining it at its rating level. Credit Suisse's Basel Tier 1 and Swiss total capital leverage ratio (including low and high trigger CoCos; on a fully-loaded basis) both improved marginally in 3Q'14 (by around 10bps) to 3.3% and 3.8% respectively, but leverage remains higher than at its U.S. peers. The bank targets a 4.5% fully-loaded Swiss leverage ratio at end-2015 based on CHF2.5bn higher Swiss-defined total capital and CHF140bn lower leverage exposure. Around half of the reduction in leverage exposure is planned to come from winding down non-strategic positions and optimising the bank's group-wide liquidity management. The remainder will be achieved by further reducing leverage exposure in its business lines, notably in IB. While the bank's new 4.5% Swiss leverage ratio target is significantly above current estimates for its 2019 regulatory requirement (4.1%), applicable requirements are being reviewed by a government-appointed expert commission which could result in higher leverage requirements. Reflecting evolving regulatory requirements and in preparation for total loss absorption capacity (TLAC) requirements, Credit Suisse has stated that it will issue bail-in debt out of an entity linked to its holding company in the next 12 months. Issue type and volumes have not yet been announced and will largely depend on national TLAC implementation in Switzerland. Contact: Christian Kuendig Senior Director +44 20 3530 1399 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Bridget Gandy Managing Director +44 20 3530 1095 Luis Garrido Analyst +44 20 3530 1631 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. 