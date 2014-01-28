(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, January 28 (Fitch) CDS market sentiment towards French
engineering
company Alstom has worsened in the last week after the company
cut its profit
forecast due to lacklustre demand for power equipment, according
to the latest
case study from Fitch Solutions.
â€œCredit default swaps on Alstom widened out 35% last week,
notably
underperforming our European Industrials CDS Index, which moved
6% wider,â€� said
Diana Allmendinger, Director, Fitch Solutions.
CDS market sentiment for Alstom may have been further impacted
by recent news
reports of an investigation into its Brazilian operations,
alleging that Alstom
paid bribes to gain public contracts in the late 1990â€™s and
early 2000s.
After pricing consistently in line with â€˜BBBâ€™ spread levels,
CDS referencing
Alstomâ€™s debt are now testing below investment grade levels.
CDS liquidity for Alstom increased slightly last week, moving up
three rankings
to trade in the 23rd global percentile. Increased CDS liquidity
typically
signals increased market uncertainty over future CDS pricing for
an issuer.
Meanwhile, Fitch Solutionsâ€™ five-year probability of default
for Alstom grew
112% last week from 5.05% to 10.7% as equity markets echoed the
negative
sentiment.
Fitch Solutions case studies build on data from its CDS Pricing
Service and
proprietary quantitative models, including CDS Implied Ratings.
These credit
risk indicators are designed to provide real-time, market-based
views of
creditworthiness. As such, they can and often do reflect more
short-term market
views on factors such as currencies, seasonal market effects and
short-term
technical influences. This is in contrast to Fitch Ratings'
Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs), which are based on forward-looking fundamental
credit analysis
over an extended period of time.
