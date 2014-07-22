(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, July 22 (Fitch) Five-year Credit Default Swaps (CDS)
on the European
banking sector have undergone notable widening over the past
month, according to
the latest CDS case study from Fitch Solutions.
Fitch's CDS Index for European banks is 16% wider, compared to a
month ago. In
contrast, CDS for European issuers overall has widened just 6%
over the same
time period.
"CDS referencing banks domiciled in Portugal, Italy and Spain
widened the most
in the last month - on average 60%, 25% and 20%, respectively,"
said Diana
Allmendinger, Director, Fitch Solutions.
"Market concerns over Banco Espirito Santo in recent weeks have
likely fuelled
the CDS widening," Allmendinger added.
Fitch Solutions case studies build on data from its CDS Pricing
Service and
proprietary quantitative models, including CDS Implied Ratings.
These credit
risk indicators are designed to provide real-time, market-based
views of
creditworthiness. As such, they can and often do reflect more
short term market
views on factors such as currencies, seasonal market effects and
short-term
technical influences. This is in contrast to Fitch Ratings'
Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs), which are based on forward-looking fundamental
credit analysis
over an extended period of time.
Contact:
Diana Allmendinger
Director
+1 212-908-0848
Fitch Solutions, 33 Whitehall Street, New York, NY 10004
Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549,
Email:
athos.larkou@fitchratings.com; Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1
212-908-0278,
Email: sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com.
Fitch Solutions, a division of the Fitch Group, focuses on the
development of
fixed-income products and services, bringing to market a wide
range of data,
analytical tools and related services. The division is also the
distribution
channel for Fitch Ratings content.
Fitch Ratings and Fitch Solutions are part of the Fitch Group, a
jointly-owned
subsidiary of Fimalac, S.A. and Hearst Corporation. For
additional information,
please visit 'www.fitchsolutions.com'; 'www.fitchratings.com';
'www.fimalac.com'
and 'www.hearst.com'.