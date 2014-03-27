(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, March 27 (Fitch) CDS market sentiment for Standard Chartered Bank has worsened since the beginning of the year, according to the latest case study from Fitch Solutions. "Five-year credit default swaps on Standard Chartered have widened out 23% since January, notably underperforming our European Financials CDS Index, which tightened 6% during this time," said Diana Allmendinger, Director, Fitch Solutions. "Dampened CDS market sentiment has likely been driven in part by weaker annual profits as well as organizational changes announced earlier this year," Allmendinger added. Credit protection on Standard Chartered is now pricing in the 'BBB-' range, one notch below its CDS Implied Rating of 'BBB' which is based on its historical CDS trading pattern. CDS liquidity for the bank has steadily increased over the past year, with contracts currently trading in the ninth regional percentile or with more liquidity than 91% of Fitch's CDS Pricing universe. Higher CDS liquidity suggests increased market uncertainty over the future direction of CDS pricing levels. Fitch Solutions case studies build on data from its CDS Pricing Service and proprietary quantitative models, including CDS Implied Ratings. These credit risk indicators are designed to provide real-time, market-based views of creditworthiness. As such, they can and often do reflect more short-term market views on factors such as currencies, seasonal market effects and short-term technical influences. This is in contrast to Fitch Ratings' Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs), which are based on forward-looking fundamental credit analysis over an extended period of time. Additional information about Fitch Solutions' products is available at www.fitchsolutions.com Contact: Diana Allmendinger Director +1-212-908-0848 Fitch Solutions 33 Whitehall Street New York, NY 10004 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com; Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com. Fitch Solutions, a division of the Fitch Group, focuses on the development of fixed-income products and services, bringing to market a wide range of data, analytical tools and related services. The division is also the distribution channel for Fitch Ratings content. Fitch Ratings and Fitch Solutions are part of the Fitch Group, a jointly-owned subsidiary of Fimalac, S.A. and Hearst Corporation. For additional information, please visit 'www.fitchsolutions.com'; 'www.fitchratings.com'; 'www.fimalac.com' and 'www.hearst.com'.