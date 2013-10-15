(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, October 15 (Fitch) Tighter credit default swap (CDS)
spreads among
North American banks appear to be indicative of slowly returning
market
confidence, according to the latest case study from Fitch
Solutions.
CDS on North American banks have tightened 36% over the past
year. 'Increased
regulatory scrutiny appears to be precipitating a move away from
riskier assets,
more emphasis on credit risk management and shored up balance
sheets for North
American banks,' said Director Diana Allmendinger.
Another sign of decreasing uncertainty is evident in CDS
liquidity, which has
declined for the sector over the past year. On average, CDS
liquidity for North
American banks fell six regional percentile rankings. 'Whereas
six banks
appeared in the top 10th regional percentile a year ago, only
three remain
today,' said Allmendinger.
Fitch Solutions case studies build on data from its CDS Pricing
Service and
proprietary quantitative models, including CDS Implied Ratings.
These credit
risk indicators are designed to provide real-time, market-based
views of
creditworthiness. As such, they can and often do reflect more
short term market
views on factors such as currencies, seasonal market effects and
short-term
technical influences. This is in contrast to Fitch Ratings'
Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs), which are based on forward-looking fundamental
credit analysis
over an extended period of time.
Additional information about Fitch Solutions' products is
available in the link
below:
'here
detail=130'
