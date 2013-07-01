(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, July 01 (Fitch) Credit default swap (CDS) spreads and
other short-term
market-based indicators have become more valuable market gauges
for corporate
treasuries, who have seen a notable change in their own
responsibilities
post-crisis, according to Fitch Solutions in a new report.
While credit ratings and fundamental financial data are integral
in gauging the
long-term outlook of a company's health, the real-time movement
of CDS spreads
can and have served as a valuable early warning signal for
corporate treasurers.
'Sudden changes in CDS movement would enable corporate
treasuries to quickly
identify and mitigate changes in their company's credit risk
exposure to bank
counterparts, suppliers and customers,' said Director Diana
Allmendinger.
Proof of this lies with two companies that have made headlines
of late: Dell
Inc. and JC Penney. After out-performing their peers during the
first half of
2012, Dell's CDS spreads began to widen considerably in the
middle of last year,
with spreads coming out more drastically upon news of a
potential leveraged
buyout. A similar trajectory was evident with JC Penney last
year. The Fitch
Solutions report discusses both of these case studies in greater
detail.
Looking at the bigger picture, 'CDS movement in recent months
appears to
indicate that corporate and financial credit risk is
realigning,' said
Allmendinger. Fitch Solutions' CDS Indices of North American
financials and
nonfinancial corporates are pricing within 10% of each other
since mid-February
and within 2% as of May 1. This is in stark contrast to just
after the financial
markets unraveled late in 2007, when CDS spreads on nonfinancial
corporate
institutions in North America were pricing nearly three times
wider than swaps
referencing financial firms.
'Credit Risk Indicators for Corporate Treasury' is available at
'www.fitchsolutions.com' or by clicking on the above link.
