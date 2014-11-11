(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, November 11 (Fitch) Subpar earnings and a substantial
reserve charge
have sent credit default swap (CDS) spreads on Genworth
Financial Inc. to their
widest level in two years, according to Fitch Solutions in its
latest CDS Case
Study Snapshot.
Five-year CDS on Genworth are pricing 143% wider compared to a
week ago. Credit
protection on Genworth's debt obligations is now pricing at the
widest level
observed in nearly two years.
'The spike in CDS seems to be emanating from Genworth's reported
reserve charge
of over $500 million relating to its struggling long-term care
business and the
potential for further charges in the fourth quarter,' said
Director Diana
Allmendinger. 'After pricing at 'BB+' levels since late-summer,
Genworth's CDS
spreads have moved deeper into speculative grade territory in
the last week.'
Fitch Solutions case studies build on data from its CDS Pricing
Service and
proprietary quantitative models, including CDS Implied Ratings.
These credit
risk indicators are designed to provide real-time, market-based
views of
creditworthiness. As such, they can and often do reflect more
short term market
views on factors such as currencies, seasonal market effects and
short-term
technical influences. This is in contrast to Fitch Ratings'
Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs), which are based on forward-looking fundamental
credit analysis
over an extended period of time.
