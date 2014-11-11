(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, November 11 (Fitch) Subpar earnings and a substantial reserve charge have sent credit default swap (CDS) spreads on Genworth Financial Inc. to their widest level in two years, according to Fitch Solutions in its latest CDS Case Study Snapshot. Five-year CDS on Genworth are pricing 143% wider compared to a week ago. Credit protection on Genworth's debt obligations is now pricing at the widest level observed in nearly two years. 'The spike in CDS seems to be emanating from Genworth's reported reserve charge of over $500 million relating to its struggling long-term care business and the potential for further charges in the fourth quarter,' said Director Diana Allmendinger. 'After pricing at 'BB+' levels since late-summer, Genworth's CDS spreads have moved deeper into speculative grade territory in the last week.' Fitch Solutions case studies build on data from its CDS Pricing Service and proprietary quantitative models, including CDS Implied Ratings. These credit risk indicators are designed to provide real-time, market-based views of creditworthiness. As such, they can and often do reflect more short term market views on factors such as currencies, seasonal market effects and short-term technical influences. This is in contrast to Fitch Ratings' Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs), which are based on forward-looking fundamental credit analysis over an extended period of time. Additional information about Fitch Solutions' products is available at 'www.fitchsolutions.com'. Contact: Diana Allmendinger Director +1-212-908-0848 Fitch Solutions, 33 Whitehall Street, New York, NY 10004 Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278, Email: sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com. Fitch Solutions, a division of the Fitch Group, focuses on the development of fixed-income products and services, bringing to market a wide range of data, analytical tools and related services. The division is also the distribution channel for Fitch Ratings content. Fitch Ratings and Fitch Solutions are part of the Fitch Group, a jointly-owned subsidiary of Fimalac, S.A. and Hearst Corporation. For additional information, please visit 'www.fitchsolutions.com'; 'www.fitchratings.com'; 'www.fimalac.com' and 'www.hearst.com'.