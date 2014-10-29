(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, October 29 (Fitch) Pervasively negative market sentiment over International Business Machines (IBM) is sending its credit default swap (CDS) spreads to levels not seen since 2011, according to Fitch Solutions in its latest CDS Case Study snapshot. Five-year CDS on IBM have widened 22% over the past month. Long at 'AA-' levels, credit protection on IBM's debt is now pricing three notches lower in 'A-' territory. 'IBM's disappointing earnings are intensifying market scrutiny, as is uncertainty over its ability to accelerate focus revenue growth within the context of rapidly changing industry dynamics,' said Director Diana Allmendinger. Recent divestitures will drive profit margin expansion, while a slower pace of share repurchases supports expectations for reduced leverage in the intermediate-term. Fitch Solutions case studies build on data from its CDS Pricing Service and proprietary quantitative models, including CDS Implied Ratings. These credit risk indicators are designed to provide real-time, market-based views of creditworthiness. As such, they can and often do reflect more short term market views on factors such as currencies, seasonal market effects and short-term technical influences. This is in contrast to Fitch Ratings' Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs), which are based on forward-looking fundamental credit analysis over an extended period of time. Additional information about Fitch Solutions' products is available at 'www.fitchsolutions.com'. Contact: Diana Allmendinger Director +1-212-908-0848 Fitch Solutions, 33 Whitehall Street, New York, NY 10004 Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278, Email: sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com. Fitch Solutions, a division of the Fitch Group, focuses on the development of fixed-income products and services, bringing to market a wide range of data, analytical tools and related services. The division is also the distribution channel for Fitch Ratings content. Fitch Ratings and Fitch Solutions are part of the Fitch Group, a jointly-owned subsidiary of Fimalac, S.A. and Hearst Corporation. For additional information, please visit 'www.fitchsolutions.com'; 'www.fitchratings.com'; 'www.fimalac.com' and 'www.hearst.com'.